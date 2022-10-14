'Halloween Ends' Interviews With Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards And More
“Halloween Ends” stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell and director David Gordon Green discuss their new “Halloween” movie in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. They discuss Laurie Strode’s lifelong fight against The Shape coming to an end, their last days on set, and if the “Halloween” franchise will make an eventual return.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:30 - ‘Halloween Ends’ Cast/Crew On Their Last Days On Set
04:42 - Will The ‘Halloween’ Franchise Return?
05:49 - Director David Gordon Green On ‘Halloween Ends’ Easter Eggs
07:45 - Jamie Lee Curtis On What She Wanted To See At The End Of Laurie Strode’s Story
