Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO