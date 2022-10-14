ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Statement In The Wake Of His Murder: “My Man Saved My Life”

Philly rapper PnB Rock was shot dead last month during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant. His girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who was also present at the scene of the shooting, has now shared her first statement about the event and how she’s holding up in the aftermath. “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there),” she writes. “My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

NeNe Leakes' 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Sudden Stroke & Heart Attack

NeNe Leakes' son Brentt suffered a terrifying medical emergency. The 23-year-old reportedly suffered a both a heart attack and a stroke earlier this month. Luckily, Brentt has been on the road to recovery after quickly being transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Sources close to the offspring of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star say he is currently out of the hospital and recovering at home. NENE LEAKES 'VERY HAPPY' WITH NEW BF NYONISELA SIOH FOLLOWING HUSBAND GREGG'S TRAGIC DEATH: HE PUTS 'HER NEEDS FIRST'As OK! previously reported, the family has been through their fair share of heartache...
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
People

L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large

Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Vibe

Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Identified As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash

The cause of death for Kayla Nicole Bailey — the late 25-year-old daughter of reality star Brooke Bailey — has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old was the victim of a fatal car accident on Sunday (Sept.25) near Memphis, Tenn. The outlet also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Julius Weaver, 38, also died as a result of the crash.More from VIBE.com'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Dead at 25Celebrity Vixens Spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend in HoustonVixen Chat: 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Brooke Bailey Reveals Her Beauty Secrets “Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy