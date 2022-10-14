ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time As Judge Threatens Arrests Over Courtroom Outburst

Gunna has once again been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial, as an Atlanta judged denied his legal team’s third request for bond. Since the Atlanta native’s arrest in May alongside Young Thug and several other members of the YSL camp, Fulton County prosecutors have maintained that releasing Gunna would put witnesses in the RICO case in danger. On Thursday (September 13), Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution once again.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Asks Judge To Suppress Involuntary Interrogation In RICO Case

The rapper is also requesting that the judge have computers and phones that were seized in the summer of 2015 and unlawfully searched returned to him. As the YSL RICO trial nears closer, it seems Young Thug and his attorney Brian Steel are getting their affairs in order in hopes of getting the rapper his freedom back.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Gunna: Judge threatens arrests as rapper’s supporters create uproar in court

A judge was forced to threaten rapper Gunna’s supporters with arrest as they reacted to the news he had been denied bond for the third time. On 13 October, Atlanta judge Ural Glanville denied permission for Gunna to leave jail, four months after his last request was denied by a Fulton County judge.Gunna is among more than 24 people charged in an 88-page indictment in Georgia’s Fulton County earlier this year.Also indicted was rapper Young Thug – real name Jeffery Williams – who is accused of founding Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a violent street gang that’s commonly...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

