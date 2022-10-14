The Crown reveals exciting first-look images for season 5

The Crown season 5 lands on our screens next month and now Netflix has released some first-look images to give fans a glimpse of what we can expect from the new series.

Fans already know that Olivia Colman will be replaced by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the cast will also be renewed as the show begins its final incarnation, and with The Crown Season 5 pushing the royal saga into the 1990s there is plenty more drama on the cards.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. (Image credit: Netflix)

We already know that Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce will be covered in season 5, and now Netflix has released new images of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana as she takes over from Emma Corrin, who stole the show with a breakout performance as Diana Spencer in the fourth series.

Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. (Image credit: Netflix)

Dominic West will play Prince Charles after taking over from Josh O'Connor while Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles.

Another new image sees Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter won rave reviews for their portrayal of the Queen's sister in seasons 1 — 4 and now Oscar-nominated star Lesley will take the role for the new season.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jonathan Pryce has also joined the cast as Prince Philip after taking over from Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies. Another new image sees him in his new role opposite Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.

Jonathan Pryce stars opposite Imelda Staunton as Prince Philip. (Image credit: Netflix)

The fifth season is expected to cover Princess Anne's wedding to Timothy Laurence, a commander in the Royal Navy, and a new image sees Claudia Harrison in her new role as Princess Anne for the season.

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jonny Lee Miller plays John Major (below), who was Prime Minister of Great Britain from 1990 until 1997.

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Crown season 5 will launch worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9 2022. You can also catch up on past seasons of The Crown on Netflix now.