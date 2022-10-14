Read full article on original website
Ahead of the Open | October 18, 2022
Corn: 4 to 6 cents lower. Soybeans: 1 to 3 cents lower. Wheat: 2 to 6 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: SRW wheat futures fell overnight to a four-week low on hopes a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments will be extended beyond the November deadline. Corn and soybeans were under mild pressure. Malaysian palm oil futures surged 3% to the highest close in almost seven weeks with support from a weakening ringgit. Front-month crude oil futures are little changed. U.S. stock index futures point to a stronger open, while the U.S. dollar index is down slightly.
Soybean export inspections exceed expectations by over 600,000 MT
Export inspections are down 8,943 MT from last week’s tally. Inspections are running 21% behind a year-ago, compared to 9.4% behind last week. USDA projects exports in 2022-23 at 2.150 billion bu., 13% below the previous marketing year. Export inspections are 384,026 MT lower than the previous week’s figure....
After the Bell | October 18, 2022
Corn: December corn fell 2 1/2 cents to $6.81, the contract’s lowest closing price since $6.75 1/2 on Oct. 6. Corn futures fell a third consecutive day on pressure from the expanding U.S. harvest and spillover weakness from the wheat and crude oil markets. Soybeans: November soybeans fell 13...
Xi Jinping Speech to Party Congress Aggressive, Leaving no Doubts About Taiwan
NYT poll shows swing to GOP candidates | Biden to unveil efforts to lower gas prices. China’s Communist Party plenum began Sunday, President Biden promises an action plan this week on high gas prices, and election campaigns get closer to the final votes on Nov. 8. The new leadership...
Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI) ‘Finalist’ for “Best Industry Collaboration with Syngenta” in Crop Science Awards
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI), innovator of sustainable, consistent and cost-effective Advanced Botanical Materials for agricultural and pharmaceutical applications, has been named a ‘Finalist’ in the Crop Science Award for “Best Industry Collaboration with distribution partner Syngenta.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006283/en/ Syngenta’s global team visits Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI ) R&D labs and production facilities in Santiago, Chile. (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
First Thing Today | October 18, 2022
Price pressure overnight... Corn, soybean and wheat futures faced solid selling pressure overnight and are near their session lows this morning. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading 4 to 5 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 6 cents lower, winter wheat futures are 4 to 7 cents lower and spring wheat is 1 to 4 cents lower. Front-month crude oil futures are trading just below unchanged, while the U.S. dollar index is around 225 points higher.
Chart Trends | October 17, 2022
China may be accelerating Taiwan invasion plans, Cordonnier raises corn yield estimate and Americans will pay more for natural gas to heat homes... Corn futures drop to lowest close in over a week amid harvest pressure, lackluster exports; cattle, hog futures near four-week highs on cash strength. Weekly export inspections...
Most Salvadorans think making Bitcoin legal tender was 'failure'
More than a year after Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador, a new poll Tuesday showed most people in the country consider the controversial move by President Nayib Bukele as a "failure." According to the poll by the University of Central America (UCA), 75.6 percent of respondents said they never used cryptocurrency in 2022, and 77 percent consider its adoption 14 months ago as legal tender, alongside the dollar, "to have been a failure."
New U.K. Finance Minister Advances Policy Announcements; Pound Rallies
Georgia Senate race tightens as voters list inflation as top issue | Drones hammer Kyiv. A modified report this morning as I am in San Antonio to attend and participate at the record-attendance CIPA meeting. Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a Sunday speech, opening a Communist Party Congress, claimed significant...
Russian Strikes Darken Ukraine | October 18, 2022
