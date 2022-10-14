Read full article on original website
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
KXAN
Fierce Whiskers Distillery: Great American Whiskey
Fierce Whiskers is distilled, aged and bottled right here in Austin. The establishment just celebrated their one year anniversary, and Studio 512 was joined by Co-Founder Tim Penney to learn more. “When you think of premium whiskey, you probably don’t think of Austin, Texas. We’re bound and determined to change...
On heels of this year’s ACL Fest, 2023 dates already announced
Just as this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up Sunday, event organizers wasted no time announcing dates for 2023.
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
KXAN
Celebrate Fall With StrawFest At UMLAUF
Melissa Thaxton of Mila & Me joined Steph and Rosie to talk about the upcoming StrawFest happening at UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum on Sunday, October 23rd from 11am-4pm. StrawFest is a way to celebrate fall and invite the community to enjoy all that UMLAUF has to offer in one of the most picturesque settings in Austin.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
Mexican American Cultural Center prepares for celebration before renovation
Hispanic Heritage Month is an exciting time for The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin. There is a week full of celebration in store for Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, a traditional celebration honoring ancestors where people pay tribute to those loved ones who have passed.
Monday was the busiest day ever at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Austin's airport just set a new record for the most passengers in a single day.
KVUE
Sound issues plague start of Red Hot Chili Peppers' ACL Fest Weekend 2 set
AUSTIN, Texas — In 2019, 10 years after leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers to explore solo projects and electronic music, guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band. The Chili Peppers’ first studio album with Frusciante in 16 years, “Unlimited Love,” was released in April of this year.
thetexastasty.com
17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas
A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
Mozart’s 2022 Holiday Light Show tickets now on sale
This year, Mozart's is offering reserved seating and free general admission, with the return of the festival-style Bavarian marketplace.
KXAN
BCRC’s “Power Of The Purse” Event Happening October 27th
Emily De Maria, the newest member of the Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) team, joined Steph and Rosie to talk about her new role as Executive Director at BCRC and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. BCRC is a community-based non-profit serving Central Texans since 1995. Their founders Sherry Smith and Ann...
When you think of the best Italian restaurants in America, do you think of Texas? You should, check out these Texas Italian eateries ranked best in the US
For Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it's time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Four housing and industrial projects underway in San Marcos, Kyle
The second phase of Whisper 35 by Grey Star Real Estate Partners will be completed in late 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) There are several housing and industrial developments underway in San Marcos and Kyle set to open in the coming months. The following projects are just four of those, from apartments to single-family homes to large industrial parks.
AFD: Gas station store catches fire in southeast Austin
A gas station caught fire in southeast Austin early Tuesday morning.
Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits
Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
No longer ‘frantic’: Number of homes for sale in Austin metro highest in more than a decade
The number of homes for sale in the Austin metro area is the highest in more than a decade.
Round Rock woman shows off her ‘spooky’ DIY Halloween display
Jamie Nakae and her husband's, Jay Grenier, full-time job is creating these chilling ornaments and showing their over 325,000 subscribers how to make a version of them at home.
