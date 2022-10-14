ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Fierce Whiskers Distillery: Great American Whiskey

Fierce Whiskers is distilled, aged and bottled right here in Austin. The establishment just celebrated their one year anniversary, and Studio 512 was joined by Co-Founder Tim Penney to learn more. “When you think of premium whiskey, you probably don’t think of Austin, Texas. We’re bound and determined to change...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Celebrate Fall With StrawFest At UMLAUF

Melissa Thaxton of Mila & Me joined Steph and Rosie to talk about the upcoming StrawFest happening at UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum on Sunday, October 23rd from 11am-4pm. StrawFest is a way to celebrate fall and invite the community to enjoy all that UMLAUF has to offer in one of the most picturesque settings in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas. The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability. Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated." West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In West Lake Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of West Lake Hills tend to have moderate political views. The public schools in West Lake Hills are highly rated."
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas

A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

BCRC’s “Power Of The Purse” Event Happening October 27th

Emily De Maria, the newest member of the Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) team, joined Steph and Rosie to talk about her new role as Executive Director at BCRC and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. BCRC is a community-based non-profit serving Central Texans since 1995. Their founders Sherry Smith and Ann...
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Loving This Texas Man’s Method to Sneak Alcohol Into Austin City Limits

Have you ever been to a multi-day music festival? Or even just an all day music festival? It. Gets. Crazy. It's hot, there's people everywhere and usually the only place to sit is on the ground. The festivals will offer food and drinks- for a steep price, and if you want to get a little tipsy, it'll cost you. It sounds awful, but it's all about the experience, right?
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy