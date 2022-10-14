Read full article on original website
Council for Aging recommends creation of state drug affordability board
The Commonwealth Council for Aging announced its support for the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) in the 2023 legislative session. The PDAB, according to a press release, would serve as a watchdog organization to establish fair costs for every day medications and ensure that fewer Virginians are forced to choose between their health and basic necessities of life.
Thirty-day comment period opened for Virginia coastal resilience planning documents
Public comment is sought on key documents for Virginia’s coastal resilience planning. The Department of Conservation and Recreation previously released the documents without public comment, according to a press release. From October 17 through November 18, 2022 public comments are welcome at townhall.virginia.gov. The core principles of Virginia’s approach...
Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County
Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
Virginia could pay teachers more: Youngkin would rather make it easier to be a teacher
The Youngkin administration has a nifty idea to address teacher shortages. No, not actually paying teachers more. It seems to be a bipartisan point of pride that we’re in the bottom third nationally in teacher pay. No, Youngkin’s solution is lowering the licensure standards. “Our goal is to...
Incentives offered for delaying haying, protecting grassland birds during nesting season
The Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative is accepting applications through Nov. 15 for its 2023 financial incentives program. Entering its second year, VGBI provides incentives for producers and landowners who adopt either of two specific best management practices that protect grassland birds during their vulnerable nesting season. Qualifying producers may receive...
Social Security cost-of-living increase to affect more than 1.2 million Virginians
The United States Social Security Administration announced Thursday an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for seniors in 2023. According to a press release, the COLA will increase Social Security for more than 1.2 million Virginians. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia released a statement about the COLA increase. “This increase in...
Savings time: Amidst economic uncertainty, Americans cut back on essentials and delay life milestones
Nine in 10 Americans are worried about price increases in the next year. As a result, they are saving money and delaying significant life milestones such as buying a home or having children. WSFS Bank’s Annual Money Trends Study surveyed 1,500 Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region consumers and 1,500 consumers...
Virginians: Watch your windows to catch glimpse of migrating golden eagle, snowy owl
Each fall, millions of birds pass through the Commonwealth during their fall migrations south, offering Virginians opportunities to see hawks, songbirds and more. “Virginia is in the East Coast flyway, in the path of birds headed south for the winter. Right now, you can see lots of birds at any place at any time,” said Robyn Puffenbarger, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer who is passionate about birdwatching.
Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
National gas prices on decline with refinery issues easing in West, Midwest
Gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon nationally over the past week, averaging $3.86 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. This as prices increased 7.1 cents per gallon in Virginia, to $3.56 per gallon. The reason for the moderation nationally: “we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as...
