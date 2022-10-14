Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Related
34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 34-year-old man was shot last night in Southwest Baltimore. At 10:24 the Baltimore PD responded to the Unit Block of North Kossuth Street for the report of a shooting. The police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators learned that the victim was shot on the 3600 Block of West Caton Avenue. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash
OXON HILL, MD – An 86-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. Police identified the man as James Charles Johnson of Washington, D.C. Police said Johnson’s vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Livingston Road when he veered into his lane of traffic, crossing a double line. His vehicle then struck another vehicle. The other drivers did not report serious injuries. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day. The post 86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead
WASHINGTON, DC – Three people were shot, and at least one person has been reported dead in a Monday night shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. Police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Congress Street, when they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and his status is unknown at this time. Another victim was rushed to the hospital, also in serious condition, according to D.C. Metro Police Department spokesperson Hugh Carew. The post Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
One shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified male was found by police officers with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night on South Monastery Avenue in the St. Josephs neighborhood of Baltimore. At around 10:48 pm, police arrived on scene to find the unidentified male. He was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. The post One shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a burning body found in the Eastern section of the city yesterday morning. Police responded to the 1000 Block of East 20th Street, and when they arrived the Fire Department was on the scene putting the fire out. Police found the remains of a man at the location. He was pronounced at the scene, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. This incident is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about the incident, please contact detectives The post Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide appeared first on Shore News Network.
Puppy Stolen In D.C. Armed Robbery Reunited With Owner
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that the puppy stolen in last week’s armed robbery has been found safe and sound. On Wednesday night at approximately 10:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim on the 4500 Block of Polk Street in Northeast, D.C., and demanded the victim hand over the puppy. The suspect grabbed the dog and fled. The victim chased the suspect, but the suspect shot in the direction of the victim. No one was injured. The 5-month-old female mixed-breed puppy named “Genesis” was returned to the victim. If anyone has any information about The post Puppy Stolen In D.C. Armed Robbery Reunited With Owner appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police arrested a 17-year-old who had a loaded gun while walking near Glen Burnie High School on Monday. At around 3:20 pm., the school resource officers approached the subject, who was walking with another male, and conducted a search. One loaded gun was found, and the teen was arrested. ” At this time, the reasons for the suspect having the gun or any possible motives are unknown. The second individual was unarmed and released from the scene,” the Anne Arundel Police Department reported. The post 17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 40-year-old William Whittington Junior, of D.C. that took place on July 19th on the 400 Block of Burbank Street in Southeast, D.C. At 4:13 am on July 19th, police in DC responded to a report of a gunshot. There, they located Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin Junior of Maryland was arrested on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore still do not know who killed Jessica Johnson while she was sitting inside her vehicle parked at a vacant lot on Frederick Avenue. On September 11th, police found Ms. Johnson dead from gunshot wounds on the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. Investigators have yet to solve the case and are asking members of the public who may have clues as to who killed Jessica and why to come forward. “September 11th, 2022, at 12:30 P.M, Ms. Jessica Johnson was found shot and killed inside a vehicle parked in a vacant lot located in the The post Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads appeared first on Shore News Network.
32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case
BALITMORE, MD – It has been almost two months since Kahlil Akins was shot and killed in Baltimore on September 1st, but the Baltimore Police Department is not giving up on his case. Today, the department announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death. At around 10:26 pm on September 1st, Akins was found shot dead on the 2500 block of Collins avenue. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information for this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. The post Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Thursday night in the city’s Northwest section. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. The suspects approached an employee at the 4600 Block of Wisconsin Avenue at 9:43 pm. They displayed handguns and demanded money from the cash register. They then forced open the register, grabbed the money, and fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this incident or can recognize these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post D.C. Armed Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating overnight shooting death in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 29-year-old male was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Dover, according to the Dover Township Police Department. Officers arrived at a South Bradford Street address at around 1:12 am after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Responding officers and EMTs provided basic life services on the patient. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he was later pronounced dead. The post Police investigating overnight shooting death in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver alert issued for couple reported missing in Bethesda
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda. Randrianarison is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark red cap with an American flag and eagle emblem, gray sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and tan sandals. Rajaonarison is 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She The post Silver alert issued for couple reported missing in Bethesda appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crash reported on West Braddock Road in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Police in Alexandria are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of West Braddock Road and High Street. Shortly after 9 pm., officers arrived at a two-vehicle crash. One person was rushed to the hospital with injuries described by police as life-threatening. The Alexandria Police Department’s crash reconstruction team is continuing its investigation. Expect delays and possible closures until the investigation is complete. The post Crash reported on West Braddock Road in Alexandria appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lily Estes, a missing 11-year-old from Gaithersburg. Estes was last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd. Estes is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown curly hair that she may be wearing in a bun. She has brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing a navy zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, peach sweatpants and pink Crocs. The post Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0