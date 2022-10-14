PATERSON, NJ – Police aren’t saying how or why at this time, but on Sunday, at around 2:35 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of North 1st Street and Arch Street in Paterson for the report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 70-year-old man from Hackensack and a 63-year-old Paterson resident in the area with non-fatal gunshot wounds. The two men were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting or what may have led up to the shooting. No suspects have been The post Two elderly men shot in broad daylight in Paterson, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO