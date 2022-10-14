Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Kahiree Peterson Charged With Murder And Attempted Murder In May Homicide
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) A Trenton man has been charged with the May 2022 murder of Ali Abdullah, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses. He was served his complaints this week at the Mercer County Correction Center, where he is being held on unrelated charges. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Peterson pending trial.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Three shot, including two teens in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Paterson, including two teens and an adult. According to the Paterson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report at around 1:40 pm in the area of Madison and Essex Streets. “Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene a 19-year-old male Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic, New Jersey resident, and a 16-year-old juvenile who had each sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds,” the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office reported. ” The victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.” No suspects The post Three shot, including two teens in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police
Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said. The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said. Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55,...
Police seek tips after N.J. man killed in shooting
A 22-year-old Irvington man was shot and killed Sunday night in Union County, authorities said. Emmanuelle Florestal died at an area hospital after police found him shot around 6:40 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers rushed to the area for reports of gunfire before they found Florestal.
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
3 Men, 1 Juvenile Charged With First-degree Murder for Camden, NJ, Shooting
Three men and one juvenile have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Camden this past summer. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on the evening of July 27th, Camden County Police officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation in the 100 block of North 25th Street.
NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens. Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove,...
Union police suspect Sunday killing not related to Saturday shooting.
UNION, NJ – Detectives with the Union Police Department suspect a deadly shooting Sunday night was not related to a shooting that took place a day earlier. Police responded to Morris Avenue at around 6:39 pm on Sunday after reports of gunshots were made to 911. Officers arriving at the scene located 22-year-old Emmanuelle Florestal with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. “At this point, there is no indication that this incident is related to a previous shooting that took place in Union the day before,” the Union County Prosecutor’s The post Union police suspect Sunday killing not related to Saturday shooting. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two elderly men shot in broad daylight in Paterson, police investigating
PATERSON, NJ – Police aren’t saying how or why at this time, but on Sunday, at around 2:35 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of North 1st Street and Arch Street in Paterson for the report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 70-year-old man from Hackensack and a 63-year-old Paterson resident in the area with non-fatal gunshot wounds. The two men were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting or what may have led up to the shooting. No suspects have been The post Two elderly men shot in broad daylight in Paterson, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two shot Saturday night in Passaic
PATERSON, NJ – Passaic police are investigating a shooting with multiple injuries on Madison Street that occurred Saturday night. At around 9:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gregory Avenue and Madison Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the neighborhood. Upon their arrival, police located an 18-year-old male and a 42-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of non-fatal-injuries. No suspects have been identified. The post Two shot Saturday night in Passaic appeared first on Shore News Network.
Child injured in hit and run crash in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A child was struck by a passing vehicle while crossing the street near Springfield Avenue and Bergen Street in Newark on Friday. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a 2001 BMW X5 that ran a red light, striking the young girl. The incident happened at around 6 pm Friday evening. Investigators determined the vehicle fled westbound on Springfield toward Fairmont Avenue. The license plate of the vehicle was New Jersey tag, V16-PNF. “A Police Officer responded to the scene after being flagged down by a motorist,” Newark Public Safety Director The post Child injured in hit and run crash in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 Arrested In Fatal Camden County Shooting
Four people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Three men and a juvenile were charged with killing a 24-year-old man, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On July 27, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Camden County police...
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise
Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash
A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said. An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which...
Road Rage Driver Shoots, Rear-Ends Victims On Route 1&9: Police
Police in Hudson County were searching for a road rage driver who rear-ended another vehicle and then fired two shots into the windshield over the weekend. The victim, a 27-year-old Rahway man, told Kearny police he had a 29-year-old passenger in his BMW 335, and were in front of a white Dodge Durango had been behind in traffic on Truck Route 1&9 south near Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, local police said.
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
NYPD investigating unprovoked machete attack in Brighton Beach
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was slashed by a machete-wielding suspect last Thursday, and now police are asking the public to help identify the attacker. The attack took place near Brighton Street and Neptune Avenue in Brooklyn at around 12:15 am. Investigators say a light-skinned male subject approached the 25-year-old man and, without provocation, slashed him in the head with a machete. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police do not know why the victim was targeted. He was rushed to Lutheran Hospital and was last reported in stable condition. Police are asking anyone with The post NYPD investigating unprovoked machete attack in Brighton Beach appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0