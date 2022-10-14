New Jersey is typically known as a blue state controlled by Democrats, but in some parts of New Jersey, there is fierce competition between Democrats and Republicans each election cycle. While the blue wave is in firm control of the state’s urban areas, the red wave is continuing to sweep across rural areas in northwest Jersey and the Jersey Shore. According to a recent report by Wallet Hub, New Jersey remains the second most politically active state in America. With Election Day coming up and only 66.8% of the voting age population having voted in the 2020 presidential election and The post New Jersey is America’s 2nd Most Politically Active State, Report appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO