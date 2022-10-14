Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
TAKE 5 $32K Ticket Sold In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NEW YORK – One lucky TAKE 5 lottery ticket was sold in Dunkirk for the October 16th TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket was worth $32,559.50. The TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at Matt’s News on East 3rd Street. The post TAKE 5 $32K Ticket Sold In Dunkirk appeared first on Shore News Network.
WIVB
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley
Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open
Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in East Rochester
Winning numbers mean the lucky winner get more than $12,000.
Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home
The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night in East Buffalo. According to police, South District officers responded to a call just after 7:10 p.m. on Baitz Avenue, off Clinton Street. Detectives say a man was shot while inside an apartment complex. The 29-year-old...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
After a long back and forth, many conferences with his attorney and conversations in the courtroom and several recesses Raul Cruz, one of the two men charged in the the killing of 2 farm workers in Alexander in March has accepted a plea deal and admitted to the killings. Cruz, who is 18, was offered a plea deal after he tried to bribe a witness with a fentanyl and marijuana cigarette and was caught. Cruz said he didn’t understand and had to have the deal and charges explained to him multiple times. After saying he wouldn’t take the deal, he changed his mind after a conversation in the courtroom and accepted it. He will be sentenced on December 13th.
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
Home invader steals jewelry from Queens resident
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a brazen home invasion and robbery that took place in September. Today, the NYPD released video surveillance footage of the home invader who broke into a home located at 168 Street and 45th Avenue in Queens. “The suspect forcibly entered a residence through a window & stole the victim’s jewelry,” the NYPD said in a statement on Sunday. The post Home invader steals jewelry from Queens resident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project
BROOKLYN, NY – A 29-year-old man was shot outside the Sheepshead Bay Houses apartment project in Brooklyn on October 9th. Now, the New York City Police Department is searching for the gunman who is wanted for attempted murder and assault. The shooting took place in front of the complex located at 2957 Avenue W. in the Sheepshead Bay section of the city. At around 7:20 pm, police officers from the 61st Precinct responded to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Today, the NYPD The post Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manhattan street vendor assaulted simply for selling lemonade at San Gennaro Festival
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for suspects wanted for an assault against a street vendor at last month’s San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy. According to police, at around 10:50 pm, the suspect confronted the vendor simply because he was selling lemonade. “The suspect threw a glass bottle at a vendor’s face while chastising him for selling lemonade,” the NYPD said in a statement. Today, police released video footage of the encounter and is asking the public for assistance in identifying him. The post Manhattan street vendor assaulted simply for selling lemonade at San Gennaro Festival appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three shot, including two teens in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Paterson, including two teens and an adult. According to the Paterson Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired report at around 1:40 pm in the area of Madison and Essex Streets. “Upon arrival, police located a potential crime scene a 19-year-old male Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic, New Jersey resident, and a 16-year-old juvenile who had each sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds,” the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office reported. ” The victims were immediately transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey for treatment.” No suspects The post Three shot, including two teens in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City firefighters battle blaze at Queens laundromat
NEW YORK, NY – Firefighters in Queens were on the job at 2:33 am this morning battling a fire at a laundromat on 30th Street in Queens. The four-alarm fire engulf a single story commercial building. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the building and began battling the blaze. Deputy Assistant Chief Charles Downey said firefighters had to retreat from the building due to the intensity of the fire out of safety for the responding firefighters. “We [had] five tower ladders and four hand lines in operation in order to fully extinguish this fire. At this time, we have two non-life-threatening injuries The post New York City firefighters battle blaze at Queens laundromat appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo police issue alert for missing woman
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing 20 year old JADA GARNER, a black female, 4’01, approximately 100lbs, brown eyes and black hair, possibly has braids. Last seen in the 500 block of Northampton in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911Immediately. The post Buffalo police issue alert for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD searches for gunmen who fired shots into group in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY- The New York City Police Department is searching for multiple gunmen who opened fire at a group of people in the Laconia neighborhood of the East Bronx last week. The shooting took place at around 8:45 pm on October 9th. 47th Precinct officers responded, but the suspects had already fled. No injuries were reported in the shooting. The gunmen fled the scene of the shooting at 3386 Boston Road in a silver BMW X3. “On 10/9/22 at approx. 8:45 PM, in front of 3386 Boston Rd in the Bronx, a group of unidentified individuals discharged firearms, then The post NYPD searches for gunmen who fired shots into group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0