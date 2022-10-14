BELMAR, NJ – A Philadelphia fisherman and his son were out fishing for bass and tuna off the coast of Belmar when they caught a little more than they bargained for. A humpback whale breached the water just feet from their boat while chasing schools of bunker. The encounter was captured by the fisherman’s son, Zach Piller. Suddenly, the bunker around their 18-foot Starcraft started jumping out of the water, then the humpback whale jumped out of the water to grab a bite from below. Whale sightings have been abundant along the Monmouth County coast this week as the whales, The post Fisherman, son catch amazing close encounter with humpback whale at Jersey Shore on video appeared first on Shore News Network.

BELMAR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO