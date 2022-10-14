Read full article on original website
Related
Gunshot alert leads Atlantic City police to 19-year-old victim, 4 illegal guns
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old was shot on Sewall Avenue Friday night. When police arrived at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Adriatic avenues, where a shot spotter alert was activated, they were advised of a possible shooting of a male victim nearby. The victim was transported to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, officers were led to a home on Adriatic Avenue, where they made contact with occupants suspected of being involved in the shooting. After searching the residence, police located four illegal guns, including The post Gunshot alert leads Atlantic City police to 19-year-old victim, 4 illegal guns appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lindenwold police issue amber alert for missing 14-year-old last entering SUV with out of state tags
LINDENWOLD, NJ – The Lindenwold Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Trinity Martinelli. Trinity Martinelli (14 years old female) was reported missing on 10/16/2022. Trinity was last seen at the 700 Block of Myrtle Avenue (Lindenwold, NJ) on 10/16/2022 at approximately 2:15 pm entering a dark blue or black SUV with an unknown Pennsylvania license plate. Trinity was last seen wearing a blue/gray tank top and a black Nike exercise short. She is approximately 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds, and currently has shoulder length rose pink hair color. Attached is a recent photo of Trinity. The post Lindenwold police issue amber alert for missing 14-year-old last entering SUV with out of state tags appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howell police get new state of the art ambulance
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Howell Township Police Department’s EMS crews will be riding in a new state of the art ambulance that was delivered recently after being approved by the township council. The ambulance is a 2022 Ford F-550 XLT 7.3 V8 ambulance with an AEV Traumahawk patient compartment. It was custom designed and built by VCI Emergency Sales. According to the Howell Police Department, the new ambulance features 4 and 5 point safety restraints for occupants and patients, a Stryker Powerload stretcher system, and a state of the art UV AIR filtration disinfectant system built into the patient The post Howell police get new state of the art ambulance appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in fire at South Jersey senior living center
BURLINGTON, NJ – One resident at the Frank J. Budd Building senior living center was killed and another was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out Saturday morning on the third floor of the building. At around 11:36 am, firefighters arrived as heavy smoke was pouring from the third floor of the building. There are approximately 35 apartments within the building. Burlington City police officers evacuated the building. The fire was quickly put out, but firefighters located a deceased resident inside the building. “The quick actions of the firefighters on scene working alongside our officers and other first The post One dead in fire at South Jersey senior living center appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jackson Police Department hosts clothing drive for charity
by Jackson Police Department JACKSON, NJ – Sgt. Grochowski along with other officers and township employees collected a large abundance of clothing to benefit “Jake’s Got This” and their clothing drive fund. Jake’s Got This Foundation helps support children with Cerebral Palsy by donating gently used men, women, and children’s clothing as well as bedding and bath linens along with stuffed animals. Officers delivered the collection to Jake and his family and had a little fun with the family after by partaking in a silly string and water balloon fight organized by Sgt. Grochowski. Jake’s Got this is a NJ The post Jackson Police Department hosts clothing drive for charity appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fisherman, son catch amazing close encounter with humpback whale at Jersey Shore on video
BELMAR, NJ – A Philadelphia fisherman and his son were out fishing for bass and tuna off the coast of Belmar when they caught a little more than they bargained for. A humpback whale breached the water just feet from their boat while chasing schools of bunker. The encounter was captured by the fisherman’s son, Zach Piller. Suddenly, the bunker around their 18-foot Starcraft started jumping out of the water, then the humpback whale jumped out of the water to grab a bite from below. Whale sightings have been abundant along the Monmouth County coast this week as the whales, The post Fisherman, son catch amazing close encounter with humpback whale at Jersey Shore on video appeared first on Shore News Network.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Gloucester County
TRENTON, NJ – A Mega Millions ticket matched all five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The winning numbers for the October 14th drawing were: 09, 22, 26, 41, and 44. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02. The lucky ticket was sold at One Stop Shoppe, on Parksville Station Road in Gloucester County. The post $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Marty Flemming says meeting with Democrats in November’s election is an immoral act
JACKSON, NJ – Hardware magnate Marty Flemming wants to be mayor. Last week, he was trying to rally the support of the Orthodox Jewish community through Mordechai Burnstein, head of the Jackson Jewish Community Council. He also hosted a fundraiser with prominent Lakewood developer Mordechai Eichorn. Eichorn is the developer behind the controversial Jackson Trails development and is seeking to build private high schools on Leesville Road. While Flemming is courting the powerful bloc vote, he made it clear this week in a Facebook post that he does not want Democrats to vote for him. Billing himself as the ‘Republican The post Marty Flemming says meeting with Democrats in November’s election is an immoral act appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River Dog Park Set to Open November 1st
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Township of Toms River has announced the new dog park in Silverton is scheduled to open on November 1st and are asking the public to not bring their dogs to the park prior to its opening. This announcement comes after the township reported one dog was injured while inside the active construction site. “Crews are continuing to work on the grounds, benches have yet to be installed and the sod and grass seed needs time to take,” Art Gallagher, spokesman for Toms River Township, said in a statement today. “There is evidence that someone forced The post Toms River Dog Park Set to Open November 1st appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nearly Two Million Square Feet of Warehouses planned on Whitesville Road in Jackson
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – It is being dubbed as Whitesville Crossing, and nearly two million square feet of warehouses are being proposed on a property owned by CDR-Whitesville, affiliated with the Bil-Jim Construction company. In total, 1.8 million square feet of warehouses and 2,000 square feet of contractor office space is planned, according to a site plan published online. Related: Flemming hosts private fundraiser at Golf Course owned by Lakewood developer, courts Orthodox bloc vote The project plans discovered today call for nine large warehouse buildings to be built on the sand mining pit owned by the Johnson family, owners The post Nearly Two Million Square Feet of Warehouses planned on Whitesville Road in Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0