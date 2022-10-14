Read full article on original website
Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead
WASHINGTON, DC – Three people were shot, and at least one person has been reported dead in a Monday night shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. Police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Congress Street, when they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and his status is unknown at this time. Another victim was rushed to the hospital, also in serious condition, according to D.C. Metro Police Department spokesperson Hugh Carew. The post Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash
OXON HILL, MD – An 86-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. Police identified the man as James Charles Johnson of Washington, D.C. Police said Johnson’s vehicle was struck by an oncoming vehicle on Livingston Road when he veered into his lane of traffic, crossing a double line. His vehicle then struck another vehicle. The other drivers did not report serious injuries. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day. The post 86-year-old D.C. killed in Oxon Hill crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
WTOP
Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested
D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening. According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m. The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before...
D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 40-year-old William Whittington Junior, of D.C. that took place on July 19th on the 400 Block of Burbank Street in Southeast, D.C. At 4:13 am on July 19th, police in DC responded to a report of a gunshot. There, they located Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin Junior of Maryland was arrested on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Puppy Stolen In D.C. Armed Robbery Reunited With Owner
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that the puppy stolen in last week’s armed robbery has been found safe and sound. On Wednesday night at approximately 10:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim on the 4500 Block of Polk Street in Northeast, D.C., and demanded the victim hand over the puppy. The suspect grabbed the dog and fled. The victim chased the suspect, but the suspect shot in the direction of the victim. No one was injured. The 5-month-old female mixed-breed puppy named “Genesis” was returned to the victim. If anyone has any information about The post Puppy Stolen In D.C. Armed Robbery Reunited With Owner appeared first on Shore News Network.
34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 34-year-old man was shot last night in Southwest Baltimore. At 10:24 the Baltimore PD responded to the Unit Block of North Kossuth Street for the report of a shooting. The police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators learned that the victim was shot on the 3600 Block of West Caton Avenue. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Washington Examiner
One arrested after Woodbridge, Virginia, shooting that left four dead
A 24-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that left four people dead in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday. Prince William County Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in a press conference that David Nathaniel Maine was arrested on Tuesday after shooting four people inside a home.
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire
BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery. On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
Man wanted for rape at hotel in Fairfax County in custody
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 6:36 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department said the man wanted for rape was in custody. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released security images and video of a man they say raped a woman at Hawthorn Suites Hotel in the Vienna area on Oct. 1. The Fairfax County […]
Grand jury indicts DC ANC commissioner in deadly Va. DUI crash
A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury indicted a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member for manslaughter in a deadly March drunken driving crash on the Capital Beltway. The jury indicted Devon Lesesne, 32, of D.C., on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Alabama. The felony carries a maximum penalty of 10 years if Lesesne is convicted.
Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
2 women, 2 men found shot dead in Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating the fatal shooting of four victims in a Woodbridge residence.
