Record-setting hybrid striped bass caught in New Jersey
Hey New Jersey fisherman, an angler fishing in the Monskville Reservoir just set a new state record for the largest freshwater hybrid striped bass. John Vayda hauled in a 16-pound, 10-ounce striped bass from the lake on October 9th. It measured 31 inches in length. According to the NJ Fish and Wildlife agency, Vayada’s catch beats Bill Schmidt’s 1999 record hybrid that weighed 16 pounds, 4 ounces. State officials suspect the fish was most likely from a small New Jersey Fish and Wildlife stocking back in May of 2017. The post Record-setting hybrid striped bass caught in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey state troopers building bridges with community in Camden
CAMDEN, NJ – Building bridges between cops and the community has been an important part of Camden County’s effort over the years to reduce crime over the past few years. Last week, the New Jersey State Police came to the city to build bridges of their own. Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Korte and a contingent of troopers attended Dr. Stephnè Coney’s National Stop The Violence Alliance “What About YOUth” program in Camden, N.J. “Lt. Colonel Korte had the opportunity to explain the importance of building relationships within the community to create strong partnerships around the common goal of reducing violence,” the The post New Jersey state troopers building bridges with community in Camden appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dog that escaped from Newark Airport 31 days ago found happy and healthy
Sukie, a foster dog who had just made the flight from Puerto Rico to New Jersey last month escaped while being unloaded by workers at Newark Liberty International Airport. Adri Galler Lastra, director of Puerto Rican-based Amigos de los Animales shelter launched a social media campaign to find Suki who got out of her crate while it was being unloaded from the plane in Newark. The six-year-old mixed breed lab was found Monday morning. She had lost some weight but was in good spirits according to Galler Lastra. Jim Tierney, a dog tracker has been trying to find Sukie for The post Dog that escaped from Newark Airport 31 days ago found happy and healthy appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Attorney General’s Office Integrity Detective Arrested in Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ – An embarrassing video posted by BreakingAC this week shows New Jersey OAG Detective Sgt. Danielle Oliveira being arrested for trespassing inside a North Wildwood bar after she was told by management she was not allowed inside. Police said Oliveira was kicked out of Keenan’s Irish Pub multiple times for causing a disturbance. North Wildwood police officers became involved in the incident when they saw Oliveira arguing with the bar staff. She was warned by the responding officer not to return to the bar. She was even told if she returned, she would be arrested. The state The post New Jersey Attorney General’s Office Integrity Detective Arrested in Wildwood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here are the ten best colleges in New Jersey
It’s that time of year for high school seniors across New Jersey. It’s time to pick their college and today, a report from Wallet Hub shows which colleges are the best choices in New Jersey based on thirty key measurements. “In a fierce global economy, a college degree can help secure employment and keep you ahead of the competition. And though success ultimately rests on students’ own determination and performance, the quality of the schools they choose can certainly have an impact,” Diana Polk, WalletHub Communications Manager said. “However, attending higher education requires more than just the grades to get The post Here are the ten best colleges in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman killed, two girls injured after car drives into Lakewood food pantry
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A vehicle smashed into the St. Vincent De Paul’s Food Pantry at St. Mary of the Lake Church in downtown Lakewood Saturday morning. At around 10:30 am, a vehicle drove through the parking lot striking and killing Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, and injured two young girls, ages 13 and 12. The driver, Abelino Landaverde-Ayala, mistakenly put his 2005 Dodge Caravan into forward while attempting to back out of the lot, striking the victims. The two girls were not related to the deceased woman, according to officials. The 13-year-old girl was transported the hospital for treatment of a The post Woman killed, two girls injured after car drives into Lakewood food pantry appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suffolk County police officers travel to Florida, Puerto Rico to Help Hurricane Victims
Two Suffolk County police officers recently traveled to help Hurricane Ian victims in Puerto Rico and Florida. Police officer John Wright and Yasmin Gallant both took time off from work and headed to the hurricane-ravaged communities to roll up their sleeves and pitch in. Officer Wright joined Jibaritos with Troops, a national non-profit that helps people in their time of need. Wright traveled to Fort Meyers, where he assisted Jibaritos with Troops in delivering supplies and helping the community with the cleanup effort. Officer Gallant joined the organization in Puerto Rico, where she delivered all of the supplies and aid The post Suffolk County police officers travel to Florida, Puerto Rico to Help Hurricane Victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey is America’s 2nd Most Politically Active State, Report
New Jersey is typically known as a blue state controlled by Democrats, but in some parts of New Jersey, there is fierce competition between Democrats and Republicans each election cycle. While the blue wave is in firm control of the state’s urban areas, the red wave is continuing to sweep across rural areas in northwest Jersey and the Jersey Shore. According to a recent report by Wallet Hub, New Jersey remains the second most politically active state in America. With Election Day coming up and only 66.8% of the voting age population having voted in the 2020 presidential election and The post New Jersey is America’s 2nd Most Politically Active State, Report appeared first on Shore News Network.
McKees Rocks woman shoots at boyfriend 13 times, strikes him twice
McKees Rocks, PA – A woman engaged in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend fired 13 shots from a gun at him, striking him twice early Sunday morning. According to police, Tiffany Johnson, 36, opened fire on her boyfriend who was behind a closed door, striking him in the wrist and and foot. The incident happened at around 2:21 am when police received a 911 call for gunshots Gardner Street. “The investigation revealed that a domestic dispute led to Tiffany Johnson, 36, of McKees Rocks firing 13 rounds from her firearm at her boyfriend,” Allegheny County Police investigators determined. “Johnson’s The post McKees Rocks woman shoots at boyfriend 13 times, strikes him twice appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police solve murder cold-case of World War I veteran missing since 1976
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a World War I veteran who has been reported as a missing person since 1976. At the time of his death and disappearance, George Clarence Seitz was 81 years old. Martin Motta, 75, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is now facing 20 years in prison for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of Seitz as part of a plea bargain. On March 12, 2019, investigators located human remains consisting of a pelvis and partial torso were discovered buried under concrete in the backyard of 87-72 115th Street, Richmond The post Police solve murder cold-case of World War I veteran missing since 1976 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boyfriend charged with attempted murder after attacking woman in shower with hammer
CLARKSTOWN, NY – A Clarkstown woman was assaulted and beaten with a hammer inside a Tappan Zee Hotel room early Monday morning by her boyfriend, the Clarkstown Police Department reported. At around 5 am, officers were called to the hotel to find the female victim in serious conidtion. “The victim had substantial lacerations to her head and officers rendered medical aid until EMS arrived. The victim told officers that while she was using the shower her boyfriend began hitting her in the head with what appeared to be a hammer,” a department spokesperson said in a statement. “The victim was The post Boyfriend charged with attempted murder after attacking woman in shower with hammer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Forget fossil fuel, solar and wind, Dem now claims hydrogen is the fuel of New Jersey’s future
As Governor Phil Murphy moves forward on massive off-shore wind energy turbines in the Atlantic Ocean, one New Jersey Democrat says hydrogen is the future of energy in the Garden State. State Senator Senator Gordon Johnson wants New Jerseyans to reduce greenhouse gas by 80% before 2050 and said hydrogen fuel is how it’s going to happen., not solar or wind energy. Gordon wants New Jersey to be more like California when it comes to hydrogen fuel use. “Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), which run on hydrogen, can be a key tool in eliminating harmful emissions. Heat and water are The post Forget fossil fuel, solar and wind, Dem now claims hydrogen is the fuel of New Jersey’s future appeared first on Shore News Network.
