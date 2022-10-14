WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that the puppy stolen in last week’s armed robbery has been found safe and sound. On Wednesday night at approximately 10:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim on the 4500 Block of Polk Street in Northeast, D.C., and demanded the victim hand over the puppy. The suspect grabbed the dog and fled. The victim chased the suspect, but the suspect shot in the direction of the victim. No one was injured. The 5-month-old female mixed-breed puppy named “Genesis” was returned to the victim. If anyone has any information about The post Puppy Stolen In D.C. Armed Robbery Reunited With Owner appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO