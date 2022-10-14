Read full article on original website
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 51; Low: 36. Chilly, showers. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: A mission to build generational wealth where she grew up: Being named manager of the newly opened Pathfinder Bank branch on West Onondaga Street was a homecoming for Shynique Gainey. She grew up in the neighborhood and recalls the beautiful parks and well-maintained homes before the area fell on hard times. Gainey sat down with syracuse.com recently in her office to talk about what she’s teaching people about money, the legacy of redlining, and the secret of not saying “no.” (N. Scott Trimble photo)
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘The Drake’ by JMG Custom Homes (photos)
JMG Custom Homes has built over 1,000 homes in the Syracuse area after being founded as a remodeling business more than 30 years ago. Over the years the company and its staff have learned a great deal about what makes its clients happy and “what it takes to leave them completely satisfied.”
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 918 Lafayette St. W. & 1927-29 Midland Ave.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
Wolfpack sent packing: Syracuse football defeats N.C. State 24-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. — Watch out, America. Syracuse football has entered the chat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
TV blackout means some in Syracuse can’t watch SU-Clemson football game
The undefeated Syracuse football team is headed to South Carolina this week for one of the biggest games of the season, but some Orange fans may not be able to watch it. That’s because the SU-Clemson game will be shown nationally on ABC this Saturday, and Syracuse’s ABC affiliate, NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), is currently blacked out for local Verizon FiOS subscribers.
How much would it cost to travel down to Death Valley to watch SU take on Clemson?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After beating NC State to improve to 6-0 on the season, the Syracuse Football team is off to its best start since 1987. As the team prepares to head down to Clemson for a top-15 matchup against the Tigers, plenty of fans like Lucas Martin are doing the same. “When they […]
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
50-year-old man stabbed in the back on Harrison Street in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the back early Monday morning, police said. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Harrison Street in the City of Syracuse just after 8:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the back. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The exact location of the stabbing is unknown.
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
Syracuse murder suspect says he had good reason to head for Las Vegas. Judge not buying it
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse murder suspect, arrested in Las Vegas, maintains that he did nothing wrong by heading for the Sin City. A lawyer for Kavion Strong, 21, tried to convince a judge Tuesday that his client should get a chance to make bail while he awaits a murder trial in the June 20 murder of Dasheem East on Lodi Street.
Former Tompkins Community Bank official accused of scamming over $500K
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former executive at Tompkins Community Bank is accused of money laundering. Authorities say Timothy Siverd scammed two people out of over half a million dollars. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old conned nearly 160-thousand-dollars out of the first victim and over 346-thousand-dollars out of a second victim, then used part of the money from that second victim to pay back the first. Authorities say the victims believed Siverd was investing their money in real estate. He’s being charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
No football or David Muir? Syracuse TV channel blacked out in contract dispute
Verizon FiOS customers in Central New York are no longer able to watch NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), the local ABC affiliate, due to a contract dispute. Verizon pulled NewsChannel 9 and a dozen other Nexstar-owned TV stations nationwide late Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement. The blackout means Syracuse-area FiOS subscribers are unable to watch some national college football games this weekend, as well as regular ABC programming like “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Goldbergs” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
TOOTSIE coming to the Landmark, November 8-12
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tony Award-winning musical, TOOTSIE, is coming to the Landmark Theatre for one week only! From November 8 to November 12, enjoy the hilarious “most uproaring new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). This musical tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor trying to find work until one act of […]
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
