Ms. Hernandez has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above individual. On October 14, 2022, at about 12:00 AM, Aylinne Hernandez was last seen in the 7100 Fair Oaks Ave, on foot in an unknown direction. Ms. Hernandez may be confused and in need of assistance.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO