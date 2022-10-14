ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd

On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Graham Avenue

On October 15, 2022, at around 9:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 600 block of Graham Avenue of two men shot. The preliminary determination determined when officers arrived they found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue took...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing-Aylinne Hernandez

Ms. Hernandez has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above individual. On October 14, 2022, at about 12:00 AM, Aylinne Hernandez was last seen in the 7100 Fair Oaks Ave, on foot in an unknown direction. Ms. Hernandez may be confused and in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX

