MLB

CBS Philly

Phillies-Braves NLDS: Burrell to throw out first pitch before Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A couple of months ago, Phillies legend Ryan Howard discussed a "special, special breed" of a teammate on a Jomboy Media podcast. On Saturday, "The Machine" will be back in Philadelphia.Pat Burrell, a man of many myths and legends in Philly, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead over the Braves in the best-of-five series.A win on Saturday afternoon would send the Phillies back to the National League Championship Series for...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners lose in 18 innings, eliminated from MLB postseason

SEATTLE — The M’s season came to a long, painful end on Saturday. The Seattle Mariners lost to the Houston Astros 1-0 in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Mariners were looking to keep their playoff hopes alive on Saturday after falling in the series 2-0. Yordan Alvarez has been causing problems for the M’s, hitting two go-ahead home runs...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Phillies knocking out Braves, reaching NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the National League Championship Series, and they knocked out the defending champions to get there. Philadelphia beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday to win the series 3-1. The Phillies hit three homers, including an inside-the-park homer from...
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'Ask Boone' About Not Using Clay Holmes in Game 3 Loss

Aaron Boone's puzzling decision to not deploy Clay Holmes in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Progressive Field has everyone scratching their heads. Luis Severino, who started Game 3 of Saturday's American League Division Series, told reporters he was shocked Boone didn't...
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 MLB Rookies of the 2022 Season

Every year brings at least a handful of exciting new stars in the big leagues, but the 2022 MLB rookie class is as deep and talented as any in recent memory. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Atlanta Braves teammates Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider have been the cream of the crop, but they are by no means the only rookies who made a major impact right out of the gates.
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Reviewing Picks from MLB Experts

As the 2022 MLB playoffs continue to unfold, five teams remain alive for a World Series berth. Saturday saw the Houston Astros complete their sweep of the Seattle Mariners, sending Houston to the American League Championship Series. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, won 3-1 series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel, live stream as Phillies, Astros advance

Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason kicked off a four-LDS day Saturday with a series win for the Phillies over the Braves, sending Philadelphia to the NLCS, then the Astros' sweep of the Mariners. The Padres hold a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Dodgers, respectively, and will try to close out the best-of-five series at home. Guardians-Yankees, meanwhile, shifted to Cleveland for Game 3, where the home team walked off in a 6-5 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge Addresses Boos from Fans in Game 2: 'I Gotta Play Better'

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts through two American League Division Series games against the Cleveland Guardians. On Friday, he went hitless in five at-bats, four of which ended in strikeouts. The Yankees offense sputtered, and the defense made critical mistakes en route to...
Bleacher Report

MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Bruce Bochy Interviews for Rangers' Managerial Position

The Texas Rangers have interviewed Bruce Bochy for their vacant managerial position, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Bochy, a former San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres manager, met with Rangers general manager Chris Young on Thursday. The Rangers also interviewed interim manager Tony Beasley for the full-time job earlier...
