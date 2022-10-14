Read full article on original website
Related
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Her perfect match! Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot after two years of dating — but their relationship was love at first sight. The duo were first linked in early 2019, with the Emily in Paris star making the romance Instagram official that August. Just over one year later, Mary Steenburgen’s son popped […]
In Style
Kate Hudson's Plunging Ruched Dress Is so 2010
It's no mystery that Kate Hudson has been killing the fashion game while promoting her highly-anticipated film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And during the BFI London Film Festival, the actress served in look after look — her most recent paying homage to the aughts. On Sunday, Hudson...
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
In Style
Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Have Very Different Thoughts on Corsets
The battle between good and evil is waging on in a whole new way with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron's new Netflix movie, The School for Good and Evil. And while fans will have to wait until tomorrow to get swept up in the drama, Washington spoke to E! News about what drew her to the movie — and it was the chance to work with Theron. Washington told E! that having the opportunity to act opposite Theron (and play on extremely exaggerated ideas of good and bad) was enough to have her sign on. She went on to say that the two would bounce off of each other's over-the-top takes on their characters.
In Style
Meghan Markle Says She Was “Objectified” and Told to “Suck It In” While Working on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle isn’t holding back when it comes to recounting her “short stint” as a briefcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal in 2006 — and she’s opening up about how she hopes her daughter Lilibet doesn’t follow in her footsteps.
In Style
Drama Surrounding “The Crown” Will Reportedly Postpone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary Until 2023
Just months after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may not be released until 2023 due to unknown delays, it seems the royal's Netflix documentary, which is set to document his and Meghan Markle’s life, may get pushed back, too — but for a reason entirely out of Harry’s control.
Review: 'Black Adam,' a superhero franchise born on a Rock
"Black Adam," with Dwayne Johnson making his big-screen superhero debut, isn't bad, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy
In Style
Amal Clooney Makes Pastels Work for Fall with Her Gorgeous Mint Green Gown
Last night, Amal Clooney defied the decreasing temperatures that inevitably arrive during the dreaded seasonal shift from summer to fall with her outfit's cheery pastel palette. Proving that dark days don't need to made darker with her wardrobe, the human rights lawyer broke out the ultimate mood-lifting look while attending the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Selma Blair Exits 'Dancing With the Stars,' Citing MS Health Concerns
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Actress Selma Blair made one last waltz through the “Dancing with the Stars" ballroom on Monday night. The actress, who has multiple sclerosis, announced during the show that it would be her last turn on the dance floor because of the impact on her health. "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's...
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
In Style
Naomi Watts Is Acting Her Age
Naomi Watts playfully peeks between the yarn on a Stella McCartney floral crochet sweater and uses the fringe hanging from a royal blue Christopher Kane dress as props for her shimmies and poses before the camera. She receives no direction and doesn’t need it. To a soundtrack of ‘90s alternative rock hits, she owns InStyle’s photo studio — twists, winks, gets the shot, and moves onto the next. A tie-dye graphic T-shirt and big tulle skirt from the late Virgil Abloh’s final Off-White collection plays across decades, and Watts does too. She’s every bit the starlet — the camera absolutely loves her — but she has the self-assurance, focus, and drive no one knows like a working mom in her prime, which, for Watts, is right now at age 54.
The Final Episode Of "Normal Ain't Normal" Is Here, And You Can Catch Up On All Of Them Now
Short stories, big impacts.
In Style
Anne Hathaway Addressed the "Hathahate" that Came After Her Oscar Win
Anne Hathaway isn't here for her haters anymore. In a moving speech, she addressed all the hate that she had to endure after her 2013 Oscar win, which seemed to bring out trolls from the furthest depths of the internet. They came for her body of work, her actual body, and seemed to hurl just about every insult at her (all summed up in an article she found titled "Why Does Everybody Hate Anne Hathaway?"). Hathaway spoke about having to endure all of that toxic criticism and coming out on the other side — wearing Valentino and hanging with Zendaya, so really, who came out on top? — and telling everyone that things would be better if everyone could just be happy for other people and their successes.
In Style
Prince William Reportedly "Can't Completely Forgive" Prince Harry For Not Supporting His Royal Duties
Even though reports come out every week that Prince William and Prince Harry are getting closer to being the brothers we all know and love, royal insider Katie Nicholl says that even though fans want a happy ending for them, things just might not work out — ever. She explained that William may not ever be able to forgive Harry for leaving his post as a senior royal when he and Meghan Markle decided to move away from England and settle in California. The decision, she explains, put the Cambridges in the spotlight in a way they weren't expecting quite yet. And with all the attention on Kate and the Cambridge kids before he expected it, William just couldn't deal.
In Style
How to Master the Big, Bouncy '90s Blowout
Effortless hair and makeup have defined the 2010s, but before the undone waves and no-makeup makeup of it all, spending time perfecting your hair and makeup was on-trend. Think back to the '90s when the decade's supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Veronica Webb, and Claudia Schiffer all had hair that was always perfectly blown out with tons of bounce and volume.
Comments / 0