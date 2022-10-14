Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrivedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
matadornetwork.com
Why Anyone Who Loves Great Food and Shopping Needs To Plan a Trip To Downtown Vancouver
Vancouver, Canada, is rightly praised for its amazing location and the scenery that comes with it. The city’s proximity to lush forests, steep mountains, and the Pacific Ocean makes it a unique and extremely livable urban center. But Vancouver’s second-best asset lies with its people. More specifically, its chefs. It’s easy to find a meal that deeply satisfies your cravings even if you have a small budget, especially if you stick around downtown, which is also where all the best shopping is. From food to accommodations to the best time to visit, here’s what you need to know to plan a trip.
The Pieta, pure silver version made in Battle Ground
The silver sculpture, worth $70 million, is the largest "pure silver monument ever created on Earth," Jason Dilling told KOIN 6 News.
kptv.com
Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver
Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
‘No place to go’: woman, 97, and daughters face eviction from NE Portland home
The letter startled Mary Louise Austin when it appeared on her front door in July, and her surprise turned to panic as she rushed back to the entrance to see who had left the notice. Austin, 63, frantically looked down Rodney Avenue in Northeast Portland, but the messenger was already...
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
This $1.6 million ‘whale’ of a home makes a splash
It's possible the first thing you see at this $1,599,000 million home for sale in Canada isn't the price tag.
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
WWEEK
Starbucks Shop in the Pearl District Will Close Permanently on Friday, Citing Safety Concerns
A Starbucks shop in the heart of the Pearl District will close permanently come Friday, Oct. 21. The closure is posted on the coffee shop’s door at the corner of Northwest 11th Avenue and Lovejoy Street. Reached by phone and then in person on Monday, two baristas confirmed the impending closure to WW, saying management told them the closure is due to safety concerns. Starbucks’ corporate office did not respond to WW’s request for comment.
kptv.com
Neighbors, business owners pack Vancouver City Hall to speak on proposed 3rd Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - City Hall was a packed house Saturday morning, filled with Vancouver community members eager to comment on the latest proposed Safe Stay site. There are two Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver already, one at Northeast 51st Circle and another on East Fourth Plain Boulevard. The third...
Mayor Wheeler’s ‘homeless campuses’ could be tough sell
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to propose a plan near the end of this week to ban homeless camping in most areas of the city and move the campers to 3 "campuses" in different parts of the city.
Dozens of evacuated horses find refuge at the Clark County Fairgrounds
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire is impacting rural landowners with livestock and big animals as they evacuate to safety. There's a shelter set up for horses at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Kellian Whidden is the manager of Green Mountain Stables out in the Fern Prairie...
Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington
Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal closed Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes were under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday. That’s...
Rain is finally on the way for Portland
Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
Washington State Wildfire Forces Thousands To Evacuate
The wildfire near the Washington-Oregon border burned out of control on Sunday, growing from 156 acres to 2,000 acres in a matter of hours.
Channel 6000
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Portland’s Bag O’ Crab goes viral for more than just a robot waitress
The line was already forming outside of Bag O’ Crab on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Klickitat Street before opening at 3 p.m. last Thursday. The seafood boil spot, a franchise of a chain that started in California, has been open since August, but the place has been packed since a TikTok video went viral in early October from a Portland TikToker named Yvette.
Metro
Metro purchases wildlife-rich canyon in Washington County
Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Using funds from the voter-approved 2019 parks and nature bond measure, Metro recently purchased a steep canyon in a unincorporated Washington County. The 40-acre property, now named Fir Clearing Creek Confluence Natural Area, includes upland forest, waterfalls, three fish-bearing streams and is home to dozens of native plant and animal species.
