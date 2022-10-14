ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

matadornetwork.com

Why Anyone Who Loves Great Food and Shopping Needs To Plan a Trip To Downtown Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada, is rightly praised for its amazing location and the scenery that comes with it. The city’s proximity to lush forests, steep mountains, and the Pacific Ocean makes it a unique and extremely livable urban center. But Vancouver’s second-best asset lies with its people. More specifically, its chefs. It’s easy to find a meal that deeply satisfies your cravings even if you have a small budget, especially if you stick around downtown, which is also where all the best shopping is. From food to accommodations to the best time to visit, here’s what you need to know to plan a trip.
kptv.com

Vancouver home providing Halloween thrills for 37 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - It’s that time of year where everyone is looking for a fright and one spot in Vancouver is going above and beyond. It is decked from sidewalk to roof in all kinds of scary things and encourages those who are daring enough to brave the doorstep to come on by.
Outsider.com

Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver

Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WWEEK

Starbucks Shop in the Pearl District Will Close Permanently on Friday, Citing Safety Concerns

A Starbucks shop in the heart of the Pearl District will close permanently come Friday, Oct. 21. The closure is posted on the coffee shop’s door at the corner of Northwest 11th Avenue and Lovejoy Street. Reached by phone and then in person on Monday, two baristas confirmed the impending closure to WW, saying management told them the closure is due to safety concerns. Starbucks’ corporate office did not respond to WW’s request for comment.
The Oregonian

Rain is finally on the way for Portland

Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Metro

Metro purchases wildlife-rich canyon in Washington County

Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Using funds from the voter-approved 2019 parks and nature bond measure, Metro recently purchased a steep canyon in a unincorporated Washington County. The 40-acre property, now named Fir Clearing Creek Confluence Natural Area, includes upland forest, waterfalls, three fish-bearing streams and is home to dozens of native plant and animal species.
