MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
ajmc.com
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
MedicalXpress
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
technologynetworks.com
Old Drugs Could Offer New Colon Cancer Treatments
Old medicines, combined in new ways, are showing promise for treating bowel cancer, a group of University of Auckland researchers has found. “While there have been advances in treatments for this disease in recent years, the development of new medicines is expensive and time-consuming,” lead researcher Professor Peter Shepherd says. “As a possible solution to this problem, our group has been investigating whether using old drugs in new ways could provide a faster and cheaper way of treating this disease.”
Medical News Today
What are the 8 hallmarks of cancer?
Cancer is a large group of diseases that causes cells to grow out of control. Researchers are working to develop a list of hallmarks of cancer that distinguish cancer cells from normal cells. There is. of cancer symptoms that all people with cancer share. In fact, many people with cancer...
contagionlive.com
Moderna’s Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Elicits Superior Antibody Responses
Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 booster, which includes 25 micrograms each of messenger RNAs from the Wuhan-Hu-1 and Omicron B.1.1.529 variants of SARS-CoV-2, elicited antibody responses that were superior to those elicited by the original vaccine. Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine containing the Omicron variant elicited superior neutralizing antibody responses against...
targetedonc.com
Greater Understanding of the Biology of NSCLC Propels Treatment Options Forward
Prior to the 20th Annual Winter Lung Cancer Conference, Mark A. Socinski, MD, spoke with Targeted Therapies in Oncology about expectations for the upcoming meeting and major topics in non–small cell lung cancer. Patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have an ever-expanding group of treatments available for specific...
targetedonc.com
Pothuri Reviews First-line PARP Inhibition in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discussed the use of PARP inhibitors to treat first-line advanced ovarian cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: What is first-line maintenance therapy for advanced ovarian cancer?. POTHURI: It is treatment given to patients who’ve achieved a remission after their initial treatment, which is surgery and...
survivornet.com
The Drug Zejula Shows Important Long-Term, Progression-Free Survival Benefit For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that treat ovarian cancer at the genetic level. Maintenance therapy is intended to prolong the time that a patient is cancer free, or prevent or postpone cancer from worsening. Zejula maintenance therapy (a type of PARP inhibitor) conferred clinically significant benefit versus placebo...
MedicalXpress
Timely surveillance with chest imaging may benefit colorectal cancer patients
Colorectal cancer patients with certain clinical characteristics may benefit from more frequent chest imaging to help identify and target cancer that has spread to the lungs, according to new research presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. These findings have the potential to improve long-term outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
curetoday.com
Moving the Needle for Maintenance Cancer Treatment
Maintenance therapy helps deter undetectable cancer that may exist after initial treatment. Successful management of cancer requires treatment planning based on. the best science available. Our growing knowledge of the biology of cancer has led to many refinements and innovations to surgery, radiation and medical treatments. Carefully designed, conducted and...
born2invest.com
Ability Pharma Receives 2 Million From the Government for Its Cancer Treatment
Financial backing for Abilty Pharma. The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received €2 million from the government to advance its anticancer treatment, according to Carles Domènech, CEO of Ability Pharma. The Catalan company has received the amount as non-dilutive funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation to accelerate...
targetedonc.com
Gene Expression Signatures Are Analyzed for Biomarkers of Response in HCC
The phase 1b Study 116/KEYNOTE-524 trial of lenvatinib and pembrolizumab revealed the RAS gene signature to possibly be associated with progression-free survival in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. The RAS gene signature is potentially associated with progression-free survival (PFS) from combination treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with unresectable...
survivornet.com
Have You Recently Been Diagnosed With Lung Cancer? Make Sure Comprehensive Biomarker Testing Is A Part Of Your Care Plan.
Testing Can Get You To The Best Lung Cancer Treatment. Comprehensive biomarker testing checks the lung tumor for gene mutations that might respond to targeted therapy. Genetic testing of the lung tumor is typically for people with stage 4, non-small cell, non-squamous cell lung cancer. If your doctor doesn’t mention...
MedicalXpress
Study finds less expensive noninvasive test is an effective alternative for colorectal cancer screening
Commercially available noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer—a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and the multi-target stool DNAtest (mt-sDNA; or Cologuard®)—are equally effective for screening patients with early-stage colorectal cancer. However, a FIT costs about one-fifth of the multi-target DNA test, according to new study results presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
docwirenews.com
S-1, Irinotecan, and Oxaliplatin in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
In a phase 1b trial, researchers evaluated the safety and efficacy profiles of combined S-1, irinotecan, and oxaliplatin (S-IROX) for first-line chemotherapy in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. According to the study’s lead author, Akihiro Ohba, the combination regimen had a promising efficacy and manageable safety profile. The findings were published in the European Journal of Cancer.
