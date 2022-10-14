Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough", Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22nd
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole Family
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video Today
Raleigh City Council makes plans to honor 5 Hedingham shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh city leaders on Tuesday will mark five days since a mass shooting in Raleigh left five people dead with a moment of silence. As a memorial at the entrance to the Hedingham neighborhood continues to mount with letters, flowers and personal tributes, council members will recognize how the tragedy is impacting the community, opening up a conversation about next steps to address gun violence.
Raleigh mass shooting: Husband grieves loss of wife, dog
Tracey Howard shared his memories of his late wife, Nicole Connors. She was among the five people killed during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard shared his memories of his late wife, Nicole Connors. She was among the five people killed during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.
Durham gas leak forces dozens to evacuate
A gas leak forced the evacuation of dozens of people Monday in the Cleveland-Holloway neighborhood near downtown Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department. A gas leak forced the evacuation of dozens of people Monday in the Cleveland-Holloway neighborhood near downtown Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department. Reporter: Monica...
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
Tractor-trailer carrying live fish spills on I-95 north of Fayetteville
GODWIN, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and spilled live fish on Tuesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville. The truck was carrying thousands of pounds of...
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Person in custody after firing gun inside home near site of Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police said one person had fired shots inside of a home not even 2 miles from where the Hedingham shooting took place only days ago. Raleigh police said one person had fired shots inside of a home not even 2 miles from where the Hedingham shooting took place only days ago.
Raleigh mayor talks one-on-one with WRAL about Hedingham shooting
Thursday evening the Raleigh mayor's worst fear was realized. Mary-Ann Baldwin was the mayor of a city rocked by a mass shooting. Thursday evening the Raleigh mayor's worst fear was realized. Mary-Ann Baldwin was the mayor of a city rocked by a mass shooting.
At vigils, online, community rallies to support families of Raleigh mass shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a mass shooting in the neighborhood. About 200 community members gathered at the Willow Oak clubhouse. The event, planned weeks ago, was supposed to be a fall celebration, but instead it turned into a vigil.
Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
#RaleighStrong: Funerals, memorials, GoFundMe pages for Hedingham shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — Memorial services are planned for several of the victims killed in the Oct. 13 shooting in Hedingham. Sources tell WRAL News Austin Thompson, 15, opened fire in the streets of the east Raleigh neighborhood and on an adjacent greenway Thursday when five people were shot to death, including his own 16-year-old brother.
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
Discussing gun safety after 2-year-old boy's accidental death
Johnston County sheriff's deputies found Warren Bennett Oser with a gunshot wound near a car on the property when they responded Sunday. Johnston County sheriff's deputies found Warren Bennett Oser with a gunshot wound near a car on the property when they responded Sunday.
Dallas artist travels to Raleigh to paint mural for victims of Hedingham shooting
When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the deadly shooting in Hedingham, he did what he's done for tragedies all across the country: Packed his materials in his truck and came to Raleigh to paint a piece of hope for the community. When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the...
Five ways to enjoy Kerr Lake
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. Kerr Lake is a 50,000-acre reservoir that reaches into Virginia, known for its beautiful expanse of water, tree-lined shores and great family camping. The lake offers something for everyone, from boating to swimming that makes it the perfect place to cool off on a hot day. Let’s explore five great ways to enjoy Kerr Lake.
Memorial outside Hedingham neighborhood continues to grow
Nearby flags waved at half-staff at the entrance to the Hedingham community Saturday. Nearby flags waved at half-staff at the entrance to the Hedingham community Saturday.
Honeysuckle Tea house shifts focus, closes to public
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill has decided to close its doors as a coffee and tea house. Owners made the announcement Monday on social media. "The Honeysuckle Tea House has served the community in many ways for more than a decade. While we have enjoyed serving the public by offering ‘open hours’ as a coffee and tea house, we have not been able to sustain profitability from this model. It is a bittersweet but necessary shift, that we will no longer have regular open hours for the public," owners wrote in an Instagram post.
Spring Lake mayor demands answers from state treasurer
Mayor Kia Anthony is calling for a one-on-one meeting with State Treasurer Dale Folwell to get some answers for the town. Mayor Kia Anthony is calling for a one-on-one meeting with State Treasurer Dale Folwell to get some answers for the town. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Artifacts help fallen Knightdale officer's family honor his life
While Ryan Hayworth's family is still grieving, they believe they have seen his legacy grow exponentially in the past year. While Ryan Hayworth's family is still grieving, they believe they have seen his legacy grow exponentially in the past year. Reporter: Amanda LambPhotographer: Edward WilsonPhotographer: Chad FlowersWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
Friday's Mega Millions drawing produces $1 million win in North Carolina
Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Wayne County convenience store won a $1 million prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Handy Mart on U.S. Highway 70 West in Goldsboro. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
