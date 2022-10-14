CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Honeysuckle Tea House in Chapel Hill has decided to close its doors as a coffee and tea house. Owners made the announcement Monday on social media. "The Honeysuckle Tea House has served the community in many ways for more than a decade. While we have enjoyed serving the public by offering ‘open hours’ as a coffee and tea house, we have not been able to sustain profitability from this model. It is a bittersweet but necessary shift, that we will no longer have regular open hours for the public," owners wrote in an Instagram post.

