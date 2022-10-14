ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll. The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth. Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.
GEORGIA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Ex-UW Huskies star Nate Robinson announces he’s dealing with kidney failure

Nate Robinson, the multisport standout who starred on the football field and basketball court at Rainier Beach High and the University of Washington before an 11-year NBA career, said he’s battling kidney failure. “I am currently undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure and have been privately dealing with it...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jonathan Majors hopes to challenge himself by playing Dennis Rodman

Jonathan Majors hopes to play the "unbridled" Dennis Rodman. The 33-year-old actor is in talks to play the basketball maverick in the movie '48 Hours in Vegas', which tells the story of the sports star's infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. Jonathan explained that he is...
The Associated Press

Syracuse's Shrader, Clemson's Uiagalelei lead ACC showdown

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has yet to meet Syracuse passer Garrett Shrader. Uiagalelei, though, sure does love Shrader’s hard-nosed style, his accurate passes, and how much he takes on tacklers for the extra yard. “I’m a fan of him,” Uiagalelei said. “I like that.” Probably because it’s what Uiagalelei has done this season for the No. 5 Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who face the 14th-ranked Orange (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy