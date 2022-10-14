Read full article on original website
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
UNDATED (AP) — North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll. The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth. Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.
Ex-UW Huskies star Nate Robinson announces he’s dealing with kidney failure
Nate Robinson, the multisport standout who starred on the football field and basketball court at Rainier Beach High and the University of Washington before an 11-year NBA career, said he’s battling kidney failure. “I am currently undergoing treatment for renal kidney failure and have been privately dealing with it...
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 6 win over the Cardinals
Two weeks after the Seahawks allowed five offensive touchdowns in less than 29 minutes to the Detroit Lions, they allowed zero in 60 minutes to the Arizona Cardinals. And less than two weeks after scoring 48 points on the Detroit Lions, they scored 19 on the Arizona Cardinals. Such are...
Jonathan Majors hopes to challenge himself by playing Dennis Rodman
Jonathan Majors hopes to play the "unbridled" Dennis Rodman. The 33-year-old actor is in talks to play the basketball maverick in the movie '48 Hours in Vegas', which tells the story of the sports star's infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. Jonathan explained that he is...
George Kirby’s dominant start can’t be lost in Mariners’ scoreless stretch in Game 3
By the time all 18 innings of what was tied for the longest postseason game in Major League Baseball history was over, George Kirby was probably ready to pitch again. And by the time it was over after six hours and 22 minutes, it might have almost been possible to forget Kirby had ever pitched in the first place.
Zion Williamson Wears Michael Jordan-Inspired ‘I’m Back’ Shirt
The Pelicans forward missed the entire 2021–22 season while recovering from surgery for a fractured foot.
Syracuse's Shrader, Clemson's Uiagalelei lead ACC showdown
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has yet to meet Syracuse passer Garrett Shrader. Uiagalelei, though, sure does love Shrader’s hard-nosed style, his accurate passes, and how much he takes on tacklers for the extra yard. “I’m a fan of him,” Uiagalelei said. “I like that.” Probably because it’s what Uiagalelei has done this season for the No. 5 Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who face the 14th-ranked Orange (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.
Seahawks needed Kenneth Walker III to live up to his draft hype. So far, he has
"Marvelous, miraculous runs." "He's going to shock you with the things that he does." "So laterally gifted in breaking and bursting." It sounds like a collection of reviews for a movie or a Las Vegas magic act. It's actually Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talking about rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.
Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Answering four lingering questions after Seahawks’ Week 6 win
It’s mid-October and here the Seahawks are — in first place in the NFC West. OK, so it’s a three-way tie with the Rams and 49ers. And all at 3-3. But hey, first place is first place. Seattle got there with a 19-9 win over Arizona on...
