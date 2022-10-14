ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama fans vote in overwhelming majority for Nick Saban to part ways with Pete Golding

Alabama fans are fed up with Pete Golding as the defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide allowed the most points in the Nick Saban era (52) to Tennessee in a loss. Alabama got no pressure on Volunteers’ quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Jaylin Hyatt had a career game. In a 24-hour poll by Touchdown Alabama Magazine via Twitter, Tide fans provided one of the highest turnouts on should Saban part ways with Golding.
Alabama football ranked too high after loss, Tennessee should be No. 1, Robert Griffin III explains

Alabama and Tennessee football put on a show for the ages Saturday in Knoxville as the Volunteers squeezed out a 52-49 victory at Neyland Stadium. The victory for Tennessee vaulted the Volunteers to No. 3 in the AP rankings Sunday, while Alabama dropped from No. 3 to No. 6. Former Baylor Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III questions that movement, arguing Alabama deserved to fall more in the rankings than just three spots. Griffin also sees Tennessee as the team to beat in college football, despite Ohio State (2) and Georgia (1) still ahead in the poll.
College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
What We Learned in Neyland Stadium

As much as Bryce Young is ''him.'' Alabama's offense needs to find a balance in particular in the passing game, the receivers have not been bad, but I'd argue they haven't been great either. With every snap of football now being so precious, who is going to step up on...
Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
College football world reacts to huge Alabama news

The Alabama Crimson Tide are facing their toughest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers after barely surviving last week’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies, and it looks like the team is getting quite a boost to its lineup this week: star quarterback Bryce Young. Young suffered...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama

Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land

One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
Moundville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Blocton High School football team will have a game with Hale County High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
Jasper, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The John Carroll Catholic High School football team will have a game with Jasper High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham

The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
