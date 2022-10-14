ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

onfocus.news

WIAA Playoff Football: Division 5 Matchups

#6 Brookfield Academy @ # University School of Milwaukee. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Soft open for Dunham’s Sports in West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – Dunham’s Sports, 1291 W. Paradise Dr., in West Bend, WI held a soft opening today in what was the former Elder-Beerman/Boston Store. The Grand Opening will be Friday, October 21, 2022. Hours are Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn

Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

Capturing Kenosha: Take time to enjoy the fall colors

After retiring in 2021 with 38 years in public service, Corrao brings a passion for photography with his popular local sunrise and nature photos (available for personal use only). Corrao can be found on Instagram (@straycompasslifeguy) and YouTube (Stray Compass Life Channel). Hello, everyone. Welcome back to another edition of...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WAUWATOSA, WI
wlip.com

Beach Park Crash Kills One, Leaves Two Hospitalized

(Beach Park, IL) A weekend crash in Beach Park left one person dead and two injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay road at Adelaide Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man veered from the southbound lanes and into the northbound lanes where his vehicle struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, identified only as a 55-year-old Milwaukee woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was hospitalized with critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
BEACH PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dump truck overturns in Antioch, strikes 2 vehicles

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A dump truck overturned, and two vehicles were struck in Antioch Tuesday morning. According to officials, a dump truck turned from eastbound Route 173 onto southbound Route 45. As the driver did this, the load shifted, causing the dump truck to overturn. The gravel in the dump...
ANTIOCH, IL
wpr.org

Strike continues at Racine Case tractor factory with no clear end in sight

Almost 700 union workers for a Case tractor factory in Racine are in their sixth month on strike with no clear end in sight. United Auto Workers Local 180, which represents Case employees, and the company have been unable to reach an agreement on pay and benefits. CNH Industrial is employing replacement workers while the strike continues.
RACINE, WI

