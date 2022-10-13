ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso

So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure

It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals

You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso

Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso

As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’

Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

You Decide Who’s the Funniest Person In El Paso 2022

Laughterhours Comedy presents El Paso’s Funniest Comedy Challenge 2022, where the winner will earn a $300 cash prize, future booking opportunities, and ALL the bragging rights!. Every year cities across the country hold contests to see who the funniest performer is that resides and possibly works in that city.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations

It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

500 Free Halloween Kid Costumes To Be Given Away In El Paso

Over 500 free Halloween kid costumes will be given away this month thanks to a couple of city representatives during two Monster Mash Give-Away events beginning tomorrow. The countdown to Halloween is on, and as we near the spooky day, District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for children in our community.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Fun TikTok Video Quizzes El Pasoans on EP Trivia

How well do you know El Paso? If someone were to give you $20 for every answer you got right about El Paso, how much money would you get? Or, how much would you lose?. That's what some El Pasoans found out when they were stopped on the streets of Downtown by Monster Link, an El Paso Digital Advertising Agency, who stopped unsuspecting victims and asked them simple Sun City questions:
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

