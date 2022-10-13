Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
Luckily In El Paso You Can Get Hitched In Two Places at Once
There are some people in El Paso who prefer to mark an important moment in a unique way. For example, some couples in El Paso will do double the hitching in two places and at different times. By that, I am referring to couples who will get hitched in Las...
El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure
It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals
You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso
Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs all over the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention...
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
City of El Paso Plans Bigger, Brighter Winterfest Programming For the Whole Family
Get ready for six weeks of lights, holiday spirit, and family-friendly entertainment. Winterfest, one of El Paso’s most celebrated holiday events, is back beginning November 19. All the signature festivities and activities we’ve come to expect from Winterfest are back, and that includes the ice-skating rink -- minus the...
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’
Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
New ‘Asylum-Seeking Migrant’ Center Opening In El Paso Provokes Mixed Emotions
A new county-funded center for processing asylum-seeking migrants is set to open in El Paso, and I'm not sure how citizens should feel about it. It must be a terrible thing to go on a dangerous journey to get to the United States just to find yourself bunched up with little housing or resources.
You Decide Who’s the Funniest Person In El Paso 2022
Laughterhours Comedy presents El Paso’s Funniest Comedy Challenge 2022, where the winner will earn a $300 cash prize, future booking opportunities, and ALL the bragging rights!. Every year cities across the country hold contests to see who the funniest performer is that resides and possibly works in that city.
Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations
It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
El Paso’s Midtown Spirits and Monteleones = The Perfect Halloween Outing
As Halloween approaches, everyone is all about the spooky so, here's a great haunted date night idea. Dinner and drinks is always a nice date night combo, right? Well, being that Halloween is right around the corner, here is a perfect way to enjoy those things, get your scare on and support local businesses while you're at it.
Discover A Fresh Taste Of Japan At Sushi Itto Now Open El Paso
Savor a fresh taste of Japan at the all-new Sushi Itto inside the WestStar Tower in Downtown El Paso. Sushi Itto, Mexico's largest sushi franchise, just opened its first flagship US restaurant in El Paso, and it's here to indulge and delight palates across the borderland. During a recent press...
El Paso Kids Can Fish for Free Saturday at Final Ascarate Lake Kid Fish Derby of 2022
Here’s a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house before intersession ends and the school year resumes on Monday. El Paso County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring another Kid's Fish Derby at Ascarate Park this Saturday. And a lack of fishing experience or gear isn't a problem, either.
Halloween in El Paso: Discover Our Haunted History on These October Ghost Walks
Exploring haunted El Paso on a ghost walk while listening to stories of the paranormal and learning about our haunted history is a fun activity no matter the time of the year, but during spooky season this entertaining activity couldn't be any more perfect. Lost El Paso Paranormal, El Paso...
500 Free Halloween Kid Costumes To Be Given Away In El Paso
Over 500 free Halloween kid costumes will be given away this month thanks to a couple of city representatives during two Monster Mash Give-Away events beginning tomorrow. The countdown to Halloween is on, and as we near the spooky day, District 6 City Representative Claudia Rodriguez and District 8 City Representative Cissy Lizarraga are each hosting Monster Mash Costume Give-Away events for children in our community.
Fun TikTok Video Quizzes El Pasoans on EP Trivia
How well do you know El Paso? If someone were to give you $20 for every answer you got right about El Paso, how much money would you get? Or, how much would you lose?. That's what some El Pasoans found out when they were stopped on the streets of Downtown by Monster Link, an El Paso Digital Advertising Agency, who stopped unsuspecting victims and asked them simple Sun City questions:
Spooky Moon Festival Brings EDM, First of Its Kind Drone Show to El Paso
Electronic Dance Music lovers who like their festivals a bit on the spooky side should plan on being at Ascarate Park on the Saturday before Halloween. The county park will play host to the Spooky Moon Festival that evening. The event will celebrate Halloween and EDM with a festival drone show, the likes of which have never been done in El Paso.
