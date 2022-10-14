Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
2022 Oakland A’s Season ReviewIBWAAOakland, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
kalw.org
Honoring The Women of the Black Panther Party / West Oakland House Mural / New Arrivals: Greg Sarris
Today, we learn that the majority of people in the Black Panther Party are women, and they’re finally getting more recognition for their contribution to the movement. Then, we revisit a story about a mural in West Oakland that also pays tribute to women members of the Party. And, we hear a reading from a Santa Rosa-born and raised author on what it means to be connected to one’s home.
californiaglobe.com
UC Berkeley Bucks Mob Demands to Fire Music Teacher
The University of California at Berkeley is bucking the demands of an online mob that a music teacher at the school be fired because of a sardonic post he wrote about another musician more than ten years ago. In a statement provided to the California Globe a school spokeswoman said...
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
Rome Police Stabbing: SF college student gets Italian Supreme Court date in killing of officer
The Italian Supreme Court will consider the murder conviction of 22-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco in a hearing next year. Elder was on vacation in Rome during July 2019 when he stabbed an Italian police officer to death in an altercation.
48hills.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement
In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
kalw.org
KULARTS | SF Opera | Eve: An Opera | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony
This week 10/20/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe is back and speaks with KULARTS’ Nursing These Wounds Director & Choreographer Alleluia Panis and Composer & Music Director Joshua Icban | SF Opera Dialogues of the Carmelites’ Soprano Heidi Stober | Eve: An Opera Creator and Composer Andrea Anny Densmore | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Music Director Dawn Harms.
kalw.org
Oakland institute seeks community leader nominations
The Marcus Foster Education Institute announced last week that it is seeking community leader nominations. The Marcus Foster Education Institute is an organization founded by Oakland Unified School District's first Black superintendent, and is focused on leading and partnering in work that helps advance systematic change and educational equity for Black, Latino, Indigenous communities, and students from non-wealthy families.
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer suspect has criminal history, "distressed" over brother's Oakland shooting death
OAKLAND, Calif. - An accused serial killer in Stockton has a criminal history, lost his brother to gun violence in Oakland, and has suffered psychological stress, court records show. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday by Stockton police for six deadly shootings, including one in Oakland. Investigators said Brownlee was...
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
quikreader.com
‘Keeps me up at night’: fear of serial killer petrifies California community
Seven slayings in Stockton and Oakland, with the killer still at large, has shocked the majority Latin residents of the two cities. Kimberly Warmsley does not remember the last time a string of homicides have so deeply affected her community, as the seven slayings that have rocked the cities of Stockton and Oakland.
Suspected Stockton serial killer has rap sheet in Oakland
A police chief described Wesley Brownlee as a "cold-blooded killer" who "terrorized" the city.
SFist
Saturday Links: UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized, Over 60 Windows Broken
A security camera recently filmed dozens of windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco being broken. In a statement released by the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case; there were at least 67 glass panels around the San Francisco child hospital smashed — and many have yet to be fixed. [NBC Bay Area]
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
