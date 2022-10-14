ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

kalw.org

Honoring The Women of the Black Panther Party / West Oakland House Mural / New Arrivals: Greg Sarris

Today, we learn that the majority of people in the Black Panther Party are women, and they’re finally getting more recognition for their contribution to the movement. Then, we revisit a story about a mural in West Oakland that also pays tribute to women members of the Party. And, we hear a reading from a Santa Rosa-born and raised author on what it means to be connected to one’s home.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaglobe.com

UC Berkeley Bucks Mob Demands to Fire Music Teacher

The University of California at Berkeley is bucking the demands of an online mob that a music teacher at the school be fired because of a sardonic post he wrote about another musician more than ten years ago. In a statement provided to the California Globe a school spokeswoman said...
BERKELEY, CA
48hills.org

‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement

In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
kalw.org

KULARTS | SF Opera | Eve: An Opera | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony

This week 10/20/22 – On the Arts, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe is back and speaks with KULARTS’ Nursing These Wounds Director & Choreographer Alleluia Panis and Composer & Music Director Joshua Icban | SF Opera Dialogues of the Carmelites’ Soprano Heidi Stober | Eve: An Opera Creator and Composer Andrea Anny Densmore | Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Music Director Dawn Harms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kalw.org

Oakland institute seeks community leader nominations

The Marcus Foster Education Institute announced last week that it is seeking community leader nominations. The Marcus Foster Education Institute is an organization founded by Oakland Unified School District's first Black superintendent, and is focused on leading and partnering in work that helps advance systematic change and educational equity for Black, Latino, Indigenous communities, and students from non-wealthy families.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
BENICIA, CA
7x7.com

5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area

You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

