Investopedia

Bitcoin Is More Stable Than US Stocks, Data Shows

Cryptocurrencies, known for their wild gyrations, are actually pretty stable these days, as Bitcoin hovers at its $20,000 resistance level, making it less volatile than stocks. That’s not necessarily good news. Key Takeaways. Bitcoin’s volatility has been at a low for a record duration, according to BitMEX’s .BVOL Index,...
AFP

Most Salvadorans think making Bitcoin legal tender was 'failure'

More than a year after Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador, a new poll Tuesday showed most people in the country consider the controversial move by President Nayib Bukele as a "failure." According to the poll by the University of Central America (UCA), 75.6 percent of respondents said they never used cryptocurrency in 2022, and 77 percent consider its adoption 14 months ago as legal tender, alongside the dollar, "to have been a failure."
AFP

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem

Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
Investopedia

Mastercard is Bringing Cryptocurrency Trading to Banks

Mastercard (MA) has launched a program with the crypto trading platform Paxos to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their customers. The payment giant's new program called Crypto Source will connect the crypto trading platform Paxos with banks. Key Takeaways. Mastercard has launched a program to let financial institutions...
Investopedia

Goldman Sachs (GS) Plans Major Reorganization

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reportedly is on the verge of announcing a major reorganization, which will put its biggest businesses into three divisions. One division will house Goldman's investment banking and trading operations. The second will include its wealth management and asset management businesses, as well as its Marcus online consumer banking unit. The third division will include transaction banking, Goldman's financial technology (fintech) platforms, specialty lender GreenSky, plus Goldman's ventures with Apple Inc. (AAPL) and General Motors Company (GM).

