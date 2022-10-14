Read full article on original website
Related
Investopedia
Bitcoin Is More Stable Than US Stocks, Data Shows
Cryptocurrencies, known for their wild gyrations, are actually pretty stable these days, as Bitcoin hovers at its $20,000 resistance level, making it less volatile than stocks. That’s not necessarily good news. Key Takeaways. Bitcoin’s volatility has been at a low for a record duration, according to BitMEX’s .BVOL Index,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
Most Salvadorans think making Bitcoin legal tender was 'failure'
More than a year after Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador, a new poll Tuesday showed most people in the country consider the controversial move by President Nayib Bukele as a "failure." According to the poll by the University of Central America (UCA), 75.6 percent of respondents said they never used cryptocurrency in 2022, and 77 percent consider its adoption 14 months ago as legal tender, alongside the dollar, "to have been a failure."
Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem
Australia said it would no longer recognise west Jerusalem as Israel's capital Tuesday, a policy reversal that prompted a curt rebuke from the Jewish state but was cheered by Palestinians. "The US position is that our embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which we recognise as Israel's capital," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said in Washington.
Investopedia
Mastercard is Bringing Cryptocurrency Trading to Banks
Mastercard (MA) has launched a program with the crypto trading platform Paxos to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their customers. The payment giant's new program called Crypto Source will connect the crypto trading platform Paxos with banks. Key Takeaways. Mastercard has launched a program to let financial institutions...
Investopedia
Goldman Sachs (GS) Plans Major Reorganization
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reportedly is on the verge of announcing a major reorganization, which will put its biggest businesses into three divisions. One division will house Goldman's investment banking and trading operations. The second will include its wealth management and asset management businesses, as well as its Marcus online consumer banking unit. The third division will include transaction banking, Goldman's financial technology (fintech) platforms, specialty lender GreenSky, plus Goldman's ventures with Apple Inc. (AAPL) and General Motors Company (GM).
Comments / 0