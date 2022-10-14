ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids’ Biggest Halloween Party Is Back At The BOB

The biggest Halloween party in Grand Rapids is back for 2022 inside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. Where is the biggest Halloween Party in Grand Rapids?. Following the re-opening of The BOB in September of 2022, they've announced that their annual Halloween party will be returning for 2022 with 'The Upside Down – A Halloween Costume Party'.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Is This the Safest City in Michigan?

The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Did You Know Grand Rapids Has a Boulder Wall? And It Has New Murals!

One of the newest features at a Grand Rapids park has gotten a fresh look!. Last fall we told you that a new boulder wall would be coming to Highland Park in Grand Rapids. If you're not familiar, bouldering is a form of free climbing. A boulder park is a man-made structure consisting of climbing walls designed to look similar to outdoor boulders. There are hand and foot holds on the new walsl, and the routes are changed frequently to encourage repeated use.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022

It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?

Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Try Some Great Food — Restaurant Week GR Returns in November

Mark your calendar for Friday, November 4th through Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is back again for another year and has a few changes. This is always a great time to explore Michigan's Best Food City while earning rewards through the Restaurant Week GR digital pass. It is also a great time to try some restaurants you have not have tried around the Grand Rapids area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw

Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
PAW PAW, MI
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

