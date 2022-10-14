Read full article on original website
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Grand Rapids’ Biggest Halloween Party Is Back At The BOB
The biggest Halloween party in Grand Rapids is back for 2022 inside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. Where is the biggest Halloween Party in Grand Rapids?. Following the re-opening of The BOB in September of 2022, they've announced that their annual Halloween party will be returning for 2022 with 'The Upside Down – A Halloween Costume Party'.
Should South Haven Start Allowing Food Trucks Year Round?
Food Trucks and the shore at Lake Michigan seem to go hand in hand. They allow local entrepreneurs to bring their dishes and treats to a group of hungry and happy people without having to afford costly waterfront property. But a possible future ordinance in South Haven could allow them to hang around year round.
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which permanently closed earlier this month. The existing building is set to...
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!
This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
Grand Rapids’ Cherry Deli to Get New Life as Café, Catering Business
We were sad to learn of Cherry Deli's closure in Grand Rapids' East Hills Neighborhood last year.. but now there's a silver lining - a new business is moving in!. The Everyday Chef and Wife, a personal chef and catering business, is going to be opening up a storefront and café in the space formerly occupied by Cherry Deli at 834 Cherry St. SE.
Have You Eaten at These 16 West Michigan Restaurants Featured on National TV?
We've got a TON of great restaurants in West Michigan. In fact, Grand Rapids was recently ranked in the Top 25 "Foodie Cities" in the U.S. in 2022 and 2021!. It's no surprise then, that Food Network, Cooking Channel, and Travel Channel shows have filmed at multiple restaurants throughout West Michigan.
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
A Complete Guide To Grand Rapids Best Trunk Or Treats In 2022
Halloween is finally here, and we all want to show off our costumes while grabbing handfuls of candy. But, maybe you're looking for an extra excuse to get in more trick or treating, or you live in an area without all of the halloween day fun. Here are some of...
Did You Know Grand Rapids Has a Boulder Wall? And It Has New Murals!
One of the newest features at a Grand Rapids park has gotten a fresh look!. Last fall we told you that a new boulder wall would be coming to Highland Park in Grand Rapids. If you're not familiar, bouldering is a form of free climbing. A boulder park is a man-made structure consisting of climbing walls designed to look similar to outdoor boulders. There are hand and foot holds on the new walsl, and the routes are changed frequently to encourage repeated use.
All Treats No Tricks: Grand Rapids Dispensary Gathering Pumpkins For Local Schools
Halloween season is arguably one of the most fun holiday times during the year. You get costumes, candy, and a few harmless tricks and pranks along the way. And while the Halloween season has more "pranks" than charity, one Grand Rapids business is doing their best to give back to the community, while giving back in thanks to their customers in the process.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Grand Rapids Landmarks Lighting Up in Color on Thursday
Thursday, October 13th, 2022 is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This is a national campaign to bring awareness of the devastation caused by metastatic breast cancer. More than 200 landmarks across the United States, along with some in Canada and Ireland, will be lighting up with teal, green, and...
Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?
Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Try Some Great Food — Restaurant Week GR Returns in November
Mark your calendar for Friday, November 4th through Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is back again for another year and has a few changes. This is always a great time to explore Michigan's Best Food City while earning rewards through the Restaurant Week GR digital pass. It is also a great time to try some restaurants you have not have tried around the Grand Rapids area.
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
West Michigan Ice Cream Shop Wins TripAdvisor’s ‘Travelers’ Choice’ Award
For the third year in a row, a West Michigan ice cream parlor has been ranked among the top ten percent of eateries!. Sherman's Dairy Bar in South Haven, Mich., announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner. Each year, the Travelers' Choice...
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
