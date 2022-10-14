Read full article on original website
Is It Legal to Bury a Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?
Saying goodbye to a family pet is one of the hardest things to do in life. Pets can be so much fun to own but saying goodbye is always the hardest part If your pet passes away in Colorado, what are the options for the owner?. Can you bury a...
Are You Breaking the Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Colorado
If you have ever had to make the trip down to the bottom of a trash dumpster, I hope it was due to dropping your keys or your phone down in it. A trash dumpster is not a very nice place to be in Grand Junction or anyplace else. Once...
Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Is The Drive To Colorado’s Only Whataburger Worth It? We Didn’t Think So
The only Colorado location for the famous Whataburger is down in Colorado Springs. Is it worth the 1-2 hour drive from Northern Colorado and Denver? Our experience says no. Is Whataburger In Colorado Springs Worth The Drive?. There are many famous burger joints around the country, with two of the...
Several Notable Coloradans are Buried in Cedar Hill Cemetery
Castle Rock's Cedar Hill Cemetery dates back to 1875. It was one of the original graveyards to be established along Colorado's Front Range. Several notable Coloradans were laid to rest in this Douglas County cemetery, including some of the first pioneers to settle in the state. Cedar Hill Cemetery is...
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October, 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
Merge Alert: Could King Soopers and Safeway Become the Same Store?
When it comes to grocery stores, some people are dead set on their brand. Some people only shop at Safeway, others shop at King Soopers, and people like me will shop where I can get the best bang for my buck. There could be one less grocery store brand in...
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
10 Things To Do In Colorado That Have Nothing To Do With Pot
Colorado is the best place in the world if you're looking for fun things to do. Believe it or not, some of these activities have absolutely nothing to do with marijuana. Here are ten fun Colorado activities you can participate in sans doobie. It may come as a shock to...
You’ll Never Believe What’s Predicted to Be Colorado’s Most Popular Halloween Costume
Halloween is a time to be free and personify your favorite characters, celebrities, animals, and more here in Colorado. Every year Coloradans think long and hard about what they want to dress up as on Halloween, and if you want a sneak preview as to who you can expect at your door on October 31st then keep reading.
This Spooky Colorado Haunted Halloween Pop-up Bar Is A Must Visit
Just in time for Halloween in Colorado, there's a new Haunted Mansion pop-up bar to help get you in the spirit. What makes this place so "haunted?" Haunted Mansion Pop-Up Bar In Colorado For Halloween. Fall means many things around Colorado, but one of the best, besides the chill weather...
Fact or Myth: Will It Snow on Halloween in Northern Colorado?
There are memes a plenty out there in social media land that say "You know you're from Colorado when..." and one of the items on the list is always something to the effect that as a kid, you had to plan your Halloween costume to fit around a winter coat, because it would inevitably snow on you.
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
Mount Who? Mount Evans Could Be Undergoing A Name Change
Colorado's Mount Evans has been known as such since 1895 - but now, for the first time, the 14'er could be undergoing a name change. Mount Evans, the 14th tallest 14er in Colorado, standing at 14,264 feet, is named after John Evans, former Governor of the Territory of Colorado (1862-1865).
If Batman Lived in Colorado, He Would Totally Live in This Home
As a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Batman. I loved the car he drove and I personally thought the Bat Cave was the most excellent hideout ever. To this day, I still think Batman is super awesome and the Bat Cave. You could probably imagine my excitement when I saw this Glenwood Canyon home that is built into the side of the cliffs.
Rocky Mountain National Park Lifts Timed Entry Permit Requirement
For months, you've needed to make a reservation in order to visit Rocky Mountain National Park - but not anymore; Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) has officially lifted its timed entry permit requirement. As of Tuesday, Oct. 11, timed entry permits are no longer required to enter Rocky Mountain National...
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
