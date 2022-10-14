ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

NYC schools expected to share update on plan to educate thousands of migrant children

NEW YORK — New York City public schools are facing a new challenge this year, as they accommodate the children of thousands of migrants sent here from southern states. The Department of Education is expected to share an update Tuesday on Project Open Arms, the program aimed at easing pressure on the school system and the transition for these families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy