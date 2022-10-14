ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Can building a better QB become a family story? For East Feliciana's Mills Dawson it is

For each of East Feliciana High’s football games, Ryan Dawson perches atop the bleachers, watching the action unfold from a desk in the press box. Officially, he’s an analyst for the 6-2A Tigers. Unofficially, he’s a torchbearer, there to safeguard a family tradition, to pass along a love of football to a third generation. His second-oldest son, Mills Dawson, is a senior, in his second year as East Feliciana’s starting quarterback.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records

And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Why is Kentwood thriving back in Class 1A? Move is perfect fit for Foster, Kangaroos

After two seasons in Class 2A, Kentwood High moved to a more traditional spot in Class 1A this year and the football transition has been smooth. Even though the LHSAA has implemented new postseason divisions for select/nonselect schools, it's no surprise to see Kentwood near the top of the nonselect Division IV power ratings, and that suits coach Jonathan Foster just fine.
KENTWOOD, LA
Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated

It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
JACKSON, LA
Griffins celebrate homecoming with win

The Dutchtown Griffins celebrated homecoming Friday with a 28-0 win over Live Oak. Kamryn Tramonte was crowned homecoming queen during halftime festivities. On Thursday, the Griffins held a pep rally, honoring the homecoming court and holding "Shirt off my Back" presentation, where each senior football players rewarded a teacher that has made the largest impact on his life during high school.
GEISMAR, LA
Around the Felicianas for Oct. 19, 2022

A Jackson Neighborhood Watch meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the VFW Gray Building on La. 10, Jackson, by the Dollar General store. The host is District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla. Flu shots available. Established patients of Lane Family Practice can say “boo” to the flu and...
JACKSON, LA
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
Around Zachary for Oct. 19, 2022

PUMPKIMPALLOZA: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 at LifePoint Church, 3844 Noble St., Zachary. Carnival games, trick-or-treating, candy rain and more will be available. BOO AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30 at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. This trick-or-treating event is all fun. Kids encouraged to wear costumes. Each child (ages 12 and younger) will receive a prefilled treat bag as they exit the zoo. brzoo.org.
ZACHARY, LA

