New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Marconews.com
Philadelphia Eagles stay unbeaten after win over Dallas Cowboys. Here is what we learned.
PHILADELPHIA — Cooper Rush turned into a pumpkin for the first half, and more pivotally, the Dallas Cowboys defense appeared fallible. Both units turned it around during the second half, but a 20-point deficit was too much to overcome as the Philadelphia Eagles remained the class of the NFC – and the NFL's lone unbeaten squad – with a 26-17 victory on "Sunday Night Football."
Marconews.com
The Cooper Rush bubble burst. Now Dallas Cowboys need 'eager' Dak Prescott to return | Opinion
PHILADELPHIA — The scar at the base of Dak Prescott's right thumb is the reminder of why he has had to watch the last five Dallas Cowboys games from the sideline. The starting quarterback would love for Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to be the last game he misses due to a broken right thumb – his throwing hand – he suffered during the season opener.
Marconews.com
32 things we learned from Week 6 of 2022 NFL season: Bills bag Chiefs; 'Who Dey?' trumps 'Who Dat?'
The 32 things we learned from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. How pervasive is parity in the NFL this year? Of the schedule's first 92 games, 56 have been decided by one score – most ever at this stage of a season. 2. The Buffalo Bills'...
Marconews.com
Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson sent to locker room after verbal altercation with coach Joe Dailey
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson headed to the showers early during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson got into a verbal altercation with Panthers wide receiver coach Joe Dailey early in the game and the two had to be restrained. After the verbal spat, Anderson appeared disengaged with the team.
Marconews.com
NFL Week 6 scores: Eagles remain undefeated; Bills get revenge over Chiefs
Week 6 brings a new wrinkle to the NFL season. Four teams have a bye week, while others settle into a midseason routine. On Thursday, the Washington Commanders held on for a 12-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Commanders earned their second win despite unaspiring play from their offense. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for just 99 yards in the game.
Marconews.com
Carolina Panthers trying to figure it out in what appears to be another lost season | Opinion
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The clock already struck midnight on the Carolina Panthers’ (1-5) season. It’s over. Carolina was the first team to fire its head coach this season, the squad is down to its third quarterback and many players are involved in trade speculation. Sunday’s lackluster 24-10 loss was predictable. The Panthers were the perfect remedy for the struggling Los Angeles Rams (3-3).
Marconews.com
Week 7 college football winners and losers: Tennessee topples Alabama; Michigan rolls; Utah beats USC
Nearly 900 yards of offense and seven touchdowns between the two quarterbacks. Long scoring plays, extended scoring drives, multiple lead changes, a game undecided until the final seconds. The established SEC and Bowl Subdivision juggernaut was wobbled and then recovered, held the lead and then gave it away, had chances...
Marconews.com
Georgia or Ohio State at No. 1 after Alabama's loss? Our college football coaches poll prediction
After engaging in an epic SEC heavyweight bout, where to rank Tennessee and Alabama is the biggest question facing voters in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. No. 8 heading into Saturday, the Volunteers can make a case for taking over at No. 1 after earning the program's first win against the Nick Saban-coached Crimson Tide. Tennessee is more likely to come in as high as No. 3 but no lower than No. 5, depending on how voters feel about Michigan and Clemson.
Marconews.com
Alabama takes big fall, while Tennessee joins top four in the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131
There's a brand-new top four in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after a wild weekend highlighted by Tennessee's memorable win against Alabama. Previously No. 1 in the re-rank, the Crimson Tide fall eight spots to No. 9 after falling 52-49 to Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers. Tennessee continues to soar up the 1-131 and comes in at No. 4, up two spots from last week.
