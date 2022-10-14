ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Informant's Army past raised at trial tied to Whitmer plot

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xfzU_0iZDIZi800

(AP) - A defense lawyer lashed out Thursday at a star witness in a trial related to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer , accusing the Army veteran of "stolen valor" and questioning why he wasn't given a Purple Heart if he was truly injured in Iraq.

The ruckus broke out in front of jurors and continued after they were excused. Defense attorneys and prosecutors raised their voices over each other. At one point, an FBI agent firmly told lawyer Leonard Ballard to "back up, please."

"Judge, it's literally hurting my ears. I just can't listen to it anymore," state Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani pleaded.

The commotion occurred on the ninth day of trial in Jackson, Michigan, where three members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen, are charged with providing material support for a terrorist act.

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are not accused of directly participating in the Whitmer kidnapping scheme. But state prosecutors said they provided training and support to key players who were subsequently convicted of conspiracy in federal court.

Just like in the federal case, a crucial witness against the three men is Dan Chappel. He agreed in 2020 to become an informant, embedding himself for months inside the Watchmen after reporting to the FBI that the group talked chillingly about attacking police.

In response to questions from prosecutors, Chappel, 36, explained that he was simply looking for a way to maintain his gun skills when he joined the group, years after serving with the Army in Iraq. He told jurors that he suffered back and head trauma overseas that sometimes affected his memory.

Ballard, who is Morrison's lawyer, pounced during cross-examination, challenging Chappel over his lack of a Purple Heart, a medal typically given to people injured in combat.

"It's relevant because they have put his combat, and his combat ability, and his combat wounds and everything into evidence," Ballard said, referring to prosecutors. "They said this is who and what he is. It goes to his credibility."

Ballard, a former Marine, said a Purple Heart for Chappel's injuries should have been automatic under Army regulations. But Chappel said his injuries weren't diagnosed by doctors until later.

"This witness can't get away with misrepresenting his conduct, his service, his valor — which I would argue is stolen valor in this matter — to these 15 people," Ballard said of the jury.

Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin fired back, accusing Ballard of "besmirching this man's integrity."

"What's (Ballard's) point: He does or doesn't have a Purple Heart so now you shouldn't believe his testimony?" Rollstin asked.

Judge Thomas Wilson said Chappel would get an opportunity Friday to more fully explain his injuries to the jury.

"Then I'll allow you to ask him if he ever had the Purple Heart," Wilson told Ballard.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has never held public office and is still working to introduce herself and her ideas to voters — some of whom may be seeing her in action for the first time at Thursday's debate.For months, Whitmer and fellow Democrats have been airing attack ads portraying...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

A flirt? Concerns about juror in case tied to Whitmer plot

(AP) - Prosecutors raised concerns Wednesday about a female juror who apparently has been smiling at one of three men on trial in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.Judge Thomas Wilson said he, too, noticed it and pledged to pay "close attention" to the juror. He said the expressions didn't appear to be a reaction to testimony."She is in my direct view," Wilson said. "So I am often looking right at her while I'm listening to the witness testify. ... I've seen smiles come out of her face. Not great big smiles but more of a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags for identified World War II soldier

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state on Oct. 17. It's to honor the service of Private First-Class Soldier Lowell Smith.Army Pfc Lowell Smith was assigned in Jan. 21, 1945 to attack German forces. Smith was reported missing following the battle, but his remains were not identified among those recovered.But finally in June 21, 2022 using DNA analysis, Smith's remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He was returned to Michigan on Oct. 14, 2022 and will be buried in at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan on Oct.17th.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Man sentenced for killing fellow inmate inside Michigan prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A inmate at the Milan Correctional Facility is sentenced to more than 24 years in the 2019 killing of another inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Adam Taylor Wright, 42, formerly of Springfield Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christian Maire. Officials say his sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving in other cases.Court records show that on Jan. 2, 2019, Wright and Alex Albert Castro, 42, kicked and stomped Maire in the he. Wright then prevented officers from intervening while another inmate, 41-year-old Jason Dale Kechego, stabbed him. The men then threw Maire down a flight of stairs.Maire died after suffering from a total of 28 stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head, court records show."Deterring violence inside prisons will always be a priority of this office. Senseless acts of violence that jeopardize the safety of employees and inmates of the Bureau of Prisons will be aggressively prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in statement.
MILAN, MI
CBS Detroit

White House: Social Security payments will increase in January

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS DETROIT) - The White House has announced that seniors and other eligible Americans will be getting a bump in Social Security payments in the new year. The release from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announcing that Social Security recipients will learn the amount of the increase on Thursday, "but experts forecast it will be $140 per month, on average, starting in January. For the first time in over a decade, seniors' Medicare premiums will decrease even as their Social Security checks increase." One local recipient telling CBS Detroit, "... with inflation, I'm having to go back to work part-time but this will really be wonderful."Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates on this story. 
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Detroit

Barack Obama to campaign in Michigan, Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections

(CNN) - Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Attorney General Dana Nessel partners with Michigan Humane

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a partnership with Michigan Humane to help investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse.Charges against 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren was accused of running an organized dog fighting ring. The department and Michigan Humane allege he used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, breeding, and selling. Warren faces three counts of animal fighting, and one count of possessing fighting animals and equipment, both four-year felonies. Each charge prohibits possessing or owning an animal for five years.Large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings and similar operations require "exceptional resources" for investigation and prosecution, and the Department will provide support and resources to Michigan Humane and its agents in pursuit of perpetrators. Michigan Humane President and CEO Matt Pepper said in a release, "Animal cruelty isn't an animal issue. It is a human issue. The partnership between Michigan Humane and the Michigan Attorney General's Office will strengthen our ability to address animal cruelty towards creating healthier and safer communities for everyone."
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

VIDEO: Catholic Church in Lansing vandalized with pro-choice graffiti

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Diocese of Lansing released video footage of three people vandalizing the Church of the Resurrection with spray-painted pro-choice graffiti. The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, between 11:52 p.m. and 11:56 p.m.Video footage shows the three suspects walking up to the church from the area of Jerome and Custer, spay-painting the church, and then leaving the area.The suspects spray-painted on the doors, signage, and sidewalk of the church, and the messages included: "Restore Roe" and "Is overturning Roe worth your life or democracy?"Police are reviewing the security footage and searching for the suspects.According to the Diocese of Lansing, the graffiti has been power-washed.If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
LANSING, MI
POLITICO

Cotton moves key aide to political operation

A top aide to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is leaving the senator’s office to expand his political operation, a move that comes as Cotton takes steps to prepare a 2024 presidential bid. Brian Colas, who has worked in Cotton’s office since 2015 and ran his 2020 reelection campaign, is...
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Detroit

Man pleads guilty to arson at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who made a video describing abortion as genocide has pleaded guilty to arson for a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Michigan, a prosecutor said.Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw faces a Feb. 6, 2023, sentencing after entering the plea, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Wednesday. He faces five to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.Brereton also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be ordered to pay restitution, Totten said. The plea agreement estimates the amount of restitution Brereton will be ordered to pay to be more than $20,000."This fire was a senseless act of political violence," Totten said. "In our democracy, resorting to violence is never an acceptable means to address policy disputes. Moreover, Brereton's actions could have injured innocent citizens and first responders."Brereton admitted that last July 31, he went to the Paw Paw Walmart where he bought a fireplace starter log and fuel, then breached a security fence at the clinic in Kalamazoo. He also set fires near the front entrance and a corner of the building and lit the starter log and threw it onto the roof of the building.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families

Alex Jones was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a defamation case for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. The Connecticut jury found Jones liable for $965 million, with amounts reaching as high as $120 million for a single person.Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. The six-person jury was tasked with determining how much the Infowars show host should pay to 15 plaintiffs — including the families and an FBI agent — for calling the 2012 massacre a hoax.The jury was instructed to arrive at...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Detroit

Lt. Governor Gilchrist Kicks Off MI First Vote Tour

(CBS DETROIT) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist kicked off the MI First Vote Tour, a three-stop tour to register new voters, clear up misconceptions and apprehensions about voting, and ensure young voters have everything they need for a successful first vote. Gilchrist visited the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy and took part in a roundtable to discuss the importance of civic participation and what students can expect when they vote. He was joined by Jalen Rose and Civic 360, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to boosting civic participation in Michigan."As young Michiganders head to the ballot box for the first time this fall, it is...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy