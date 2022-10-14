Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints Prediction: Playoff Hopefuls Looking to Get Back to .500 Meet in the Superdome

Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

A pair of 2-3 teams in hopes of reviving their playoff chances will meet in Caesars Superdome on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints finally snapped their three-game losing streak last week after returning home from London by posting a 39-32 victory over Seattle. Taysom Hill carried the offense with a depleted receiving corps unavailable for Andy Dalton. Despite the defense's giving up several plays of 40 or more yards, New Orleans limited the Seahawks to 13 points in the second half for a narrow victory.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's two-game winning streak came to a stop in prime time against the Ravens. The Bengals came out slow but closed the first half by scoring a touchdown and a field goal to tie the game at halftime. However, they were unable to hold their one-point lead in the final two minutes as Justin Tucker hit the game-winning field goal on the final play of " Sunday Night Football ."

The series between these franchises is tied 7-7, although the Bengals actually hold a 4-2 advantage in New Orleans. They have split their last four meetings, dating back to 2006.

Cincinnati (2-3) at New Orleans (2-3)

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Spread: Bengals -1.5

Three Things to Watch

1. Can anyone other than Taysom Hill run the ball for the Saints

Hill had the best game of his professional career last Sunday. He exceeded 100 yards on the ground for just the second time in his six NFL seasons. He also rushed for and threw for a touchdown in the same game for the first time in that span. In fact, he ran for three touchdowns against the Seahawks. In contrast, during last season when he played in 12 games and started nine, he had just five touchdown runs and four touchdown passes.

However, Hill's performance should be viewed with a dose of skepticism. The Seahawks ranked at or near the bottom in multiple defensive categories. Seattle's defense had allowed 154 yards per game on the ground in addition to two rushing touchdowns in each of the last three games. In their two previous games, the Seahawks had allowed an opposing player to rush for more than 100 yards. It was obvious that whenever Hill took the snap from center, he intended to run the ball — save for one passing attempt — yet the Seahawks could not stop him.

Alvin Kamara showed signs of returning to his version of a dual threat. He turned in his first 100-plus-yard performance on the ground since the finale of last season. His six catches for 91 yards accounted for his highest totals in both categories since Week 7 of last season in Seattle.

Kamara has also displayed some indications of unreliability. He has sat out two games with a rib injury this season. Additionally, he lost a fumble in both of his most recent games.

However it looks, expect Hill to remain a big part of the game plan. Andy Dalton will make another start in the place of an injured Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas is set to miss a third straight game because of a toe injury. Additionally fellow wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Deonte Harty (foot) remain out and rookie Chris Olave is questionable after suffering a concussion last week. That leaves Hill and Kamara as the Saints' primary offensive playmakers.

2. Can the Bengals' offensive line protect Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati's offensive line has improved over the short course of the season. The group resembled a sieve against a flood of defenders in the first two games, allowing seven sacks to the Steelers and six to the Cowboys. But the big men up front reduced the number of sacks allowed to two versus the Jets, one to the Dolphins, and two to the Ravens.

The Saints have been subpar in terms of harassing opposing quarterbacks. Their 10 sacks are tied for 18th in the NFL. They have only pressured quarterbacks 24 times, the third fewest in the league. They have hurried and knocked down quarterbacks seven times in each category, fourth fewest in both.

3. Are the Saints capable of defending against the Bengals' aerial attack?

Burrow has yet to assemble an outstanding performance this season. He compiled his highest number of completions (33) and passing yards (338) this year in the season-opener. Unfortunately, he also threw four interceptions in that contest. He has thrown for at least one touchdown per game with a total of seven in the last four games. However, he has averaged only 244.5 yards through the air per game while not exceeding 290 yards in any of those contests. Is Joe Cool due for a breakout game in the Superdome?

Burrow has spread the ball around adequately among his receivers. Ja'Marr Chase has provided the most production, leading the team in catches (32) and receiving yards (343). Tee Higgins has the second most receptions (315) and is tied for second place in receptions (20). Tyler Boyd has the third-highest total of receiving yards (234) on only 15 catches. Tight end Hayden Hurst has the same number of catches as Higgins but only for 157 yards. Chase, Higgins, Boyd, and Hurst each have two touchdown catches.

The Saints' defense ranks 12th in passing defense (211.8 ypg). No opponent has exceeded 265 passing yards in a game. They are tied for 11th in fewest touchdowns (six) allowed through the air, half of which were surrendered to the Seahawks last Sunday. They have allowed the second-fewest completions (92) along with the Browns. However, they have just one interception so far.

Final Analysis

Burrow and Chase are returning to the Superdome for the first time since winning the 2019 national championship with LSU. Those two connected nine times for 221 yards and two touchdowns in that rout. Does their return serve as an ill omen for the Saints?

This matchup serves as a measuring stick for the Saints. They missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. In contrast, the Bengals narrowly lost the Super Bowl. This looks like a matchup of franchises heading in opposite directions.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Saints 23

— Written by John La Fleur, a contributor to AthlonSports.com, who focuses on the New Orleans Saints and Michigan State Spartans. He also frequently comments on other teams in the NFL and in NCAA football. Follow him on Twitter @FBConnoisseur and read his viewpoints at gridiron-connoisseur.com and on YouTube .

