ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction: AFC South Foes Meet for Second Time This Season

By Matt Josephs (Mid Major Matt)
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5US7_0iZDILbC00

Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts AFC South game with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

A big-time AFC South battle is set for Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two teams played back on Sept. 18 with the Jags holding serve 24-0 at home in an easy victory. Christian Kirk had two receiving touchdowns while James Robinson added a 37-yard TD run. Meanwhile, it was a miserable day for Matt Ryan who had three interceptions and was sacked five times in the loss. Jacksonville has won five of the last eight meetings between the two division rivals.

Related: NFL Predictions for Every Game in Week 6

The Jags are coming off a rather awful effort as they lost 13-6 at home to the Texans last Sunday despite being a touchdown favorite. The loss was their second in a row and dropped their record to 2-3 on the season. Trevor Lawrence went 25-of-47 for 286 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. One of the few positives was the effort of running back Travis Etienne Jr., who accounted for 117 yards of total offense and may finally be making himself a consistent option.

The Colts (2-2-1) won one of the worst " Thursday Night Football " games of all time last week, escaping Denver with a 12-9 overtime victory. The offense managed just four field goals, although that was still enough to steal a much-needed W. Matt Ryan tossed two interceptions but made enough plays when needed. It also had to be satisfying for him and the team to pull out the win without running back Jonathan Taylor, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. To make matters worse, backup Nyheim Hines left the game early due to a head injury, leaving the backfield work to Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay.

Jacksonville (2-3) at Indianapolis (2-2-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Spread : Colts -2
Tickets: As low as $56 on SITickets.com *

Three Things to Watch

1. Intangibles
This is Jacksonville's third road game over the last four weeks and fourth so far this season overall. This contest comes after a tough loss at home and precedes a home tilt with the Giants. The Jaguars already have a win in Los Angeles against the Chargers but struggled in the other contests to close when they had the chance to win, including last week vs. Houston. Finishing games strong is one of the next steps this young team needs to take.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis has had extra time to prepare for this after playing last Thursday. The Colts have a chance to basically draw even in the AFC South standings with idle Tennessee, which would be huge since the two teams play each other in Nashville next week. Even though Jacksonville has had some disappointing results, the Jags still have a chance to sweep the season series from Indy for the first time since the 2017 season while the Colts can thrust themselves right back into the division race, so expect both teams to be fired up for this one.

2. Signal-caller struggles
As mentioned earlier, neither quarterback is exactly entering this contest on a high. Both tossed a pair of interceptions with no touchdowns in their team's last game. It's been a rough Indianapolis introduction for Ryan, who has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (five) thus far. Pass protection has been a persistent problem, which is a little surprising, and Jonathan Taylor's absence certainly didn't help last time out, although Ryan and Co. found a way to grind out a win. But even with Taylor around, Ryan's highest QBR effort this season was 55.6 in a Week 3 win over Kansas City, which isn't that impressive.

Trevor Lawrence started out this season strong with six touchdowns and just one pick over the first three games, but it's been a different story since. Two weeks ago, Lawrence floundered mightily on the road against Philadelphia, with the less-than-ideal conditions contributing to four lost fumbles in a tough, 29-22 loss. And then last week, he struggled with this accuracy (53.2 percent) against the Texans and couldn't get his team into the end zone despite the Jaguars accumulating 422 total yards and him not getting sacked once. The two interceptions were huge as both occurred in the red zone (one in the end zone). In many ways, whichever QB gets out of their slump will be the one who comes out victorious on Sunday.

3. Ground and pound
This game features two of the top six rushing defenses in the NFL with Indianapolis fourth and Jacksonville sixth. Because of the QB struggles, both teams would love to turn the offense over to their running backs. Indianapolis' backfield will be short-handed, however, as both Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) were ruled out on Saturday. That leaves Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay to handle the backfield touches. This duo combined for 102 rushing yards on 24 carries last Thursday night against Denver. Jacksonville is in much better shape with James Robinson and Etienne sharing touches. Etienne appears to be coming into his own after missing his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury. He outgained Robinson last week 71-27 with both getting 10 carries. Etienne is becoming a growing factor in the passing game. For his part, Robinson is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and has three rushing touchdowns. However they go about it, both teams will need to try and establish the run to help take pressure off of their scuffling quarterbacks.

Final Analysis

The Jaguars have shown improvement under new head coach Doug Pederson but need to tighten up on the little things and learn how to win, especially when it comes to late-game situations. Winning organizations don't lose to the Texans last week and certainly don't score only six points. The Colts may be struggling to find their own identity, but they are at home where they can claim a win over Kansas City (Week 3). I also expect Matt  Ryan to play better, although Jonathan Taylor's continued absence (and Nyheim Hines') puts more pressure on unproven running backs. I still like the Colts to get the W in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Prediction: Colts 20, Jaguars 13

— Written by Matt Josephs, who is a part of the Athlon Sports Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @MidMajorMatt .

*Price as of publication.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are led by, arguably, the two most potent quarterbacks in the National Football League. We're nearly one full quarter into Sunday afternoon's showdown, though, and we've yet to have a score. The Chiefs appeared to get on the board on Sunday, though...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Ray Lewis Son News

It's a pretty special weekend for the Ray Lewis family. On Saturday, Lewis' son scored his first college football touchdown. The moment went viral on social media. Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, the son of the legendary NFL linebacker, went viral on Twitter. "First collegiate touchdown for Kentucky's Rahsaan Lewis, son of...
LEXINGTON, KY
Outsider.com

OJ Simpson Sounds Off on the ‘Best’ Quarterbacks in the NFL This Year

OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, and this time was no exception.
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Swimsuit Photo

Katherine Webb was back in the headlines this week. The wife of former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game a decade ago, was once again brought up by Brent Musburger. Musburger, who was calling the Alabama vs. Notre Dame game, believes he was...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
507
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy