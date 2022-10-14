NFL Makes Official Decision On Tom Brady Punishment For Kicking Falcons Defender

Tom Brady buccaneers.com

Tom Brady benefitted from a controversial roughing the passer penalty in the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

But now Brady is getting penalized for the play, too.

After Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett appeared to sack Brady on a third down (which was negated by the roughing the passer flag), Brady tried to kick Jarrett. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL plans to fine Brady more than $11,000 for the act.

"NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per source." -- Adam Schefter

As Jarrett stood up after slinging Brady to the ground, Brady tried to kick Jarrett with his right leg — aiming, it looked like, for a forbidden spot.

The penalty, which allowed the Bucs to run out the clock in their 21-15 win, was one of two roughing the passer calls that elicited outrage across the NFL in Week Five. Brady downplayed the importance of the flag Thursday, saying dealing with questionable calls is part of life in the NFL.

The NFL has since said it will not alter its rules about roughing the passer.