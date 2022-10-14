Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
John Candy's Kids Respond After Ryan Reynolds Confirms He's Making A Movie About The Comedian
In the history of cinema, there have been a number of notable actors who’ve managed to leave indelible marks on the hearts and minds of audiences, and John Candy was certainly one of them. The beloved star, known fondly for his roles in movies such as Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains and Automobiles passed away in 1994, though his legacy is alive and well. In fact, fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he’s making a movie about Candy (which I’m now very excited for). And shortly after he delivered the news, Candy’s kids shared some responses.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
'Deadpool' star T.J. Miller says he won't work with Ryan Reynolds again because he was 'horrifically' mean to him on set
T.J. Miller discussed his "Deadpool" costar Ryan Reynolds on "The Adam Carolla Show" Wednesday. Miller alleged that Reynolds treated him like his character, Weasel, and was "horrifically mean." Miller's "Silicon Valley" costar Alice Wetterlund accused him of being a bully on set in a 2018 tweet. Comedian T.J. Miller appeared...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Trailer Released
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Spirited, an upcoming musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Ke Huy Quan Returned to Goonies Iconic Sound Stage at Warner Bros.: 'I Got A Bit Emotional'
'All my wonderful memories of my Goonies gang came flooding back,' the actor, 51, wrote on Instagram Ke Huy Quan remembered his "Goonies Gang" this week with a trip to the set sound stage that made one of the film's most iconic scenes possible. Quan, 51, once again stepped foot on stage 16 at Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, where alongside Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Sean Astin, he starred in 1985's The Goonies. Quan played fan-favorite Richard "Data" Wang in the film, which was based...
disneyfoodblog.com
Ryan Reynolds Is Producing a NEW Movie for Disney
Sometimes Disney movies inspire attractions in the theme parks, and sometimes theme park attractions inspire Disney movies!. We’ve seen rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean inspire Disney movies, while other rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Flight of Passage are all based on movies. But, there are more things than just rides in the parks that can inspire movies. And, it was just announced that another Disney movie is being made based off of something in the theme parks!
Harrison Ford is joining the MCU in Captain America 4
Now that his time in a galaxy far, far away has come to a close, Harrison Ford is finally ready to join another Disney franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison Ford will play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the MCU, replacing William Hurt, who passed away in March. He will reportedly debut in Captain America: New World Order.
Emily Ratajkowski kisses mystery man on NYC date night amid Brad Pitt rumors
Perhaps Brad Pitt didn’t impress her much. Emily Ratajkowski appears to have her eyes set on a new hunk after being linked to Hollywood heartthrob Pitt for months. The model, 31, was spotted kissing a mystery man in New York City on Friday and the make-out session appeared to get hot and heavy as the duo clutched each other’s heads.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Two Months Promo Released
The long-awaited Avatar sequel is almost here — there are just two months left before the second film in James Cameron's Avatar franchise finally arrives and now, we've got a new promo reminding us that the wait is nearly over. On Saturday, the film's official Twitter account shared a new promo reminding fans that in just two months, on December 16th, Avatar: The Way of Water will head into theaters. You can check it out below.
Following Harrison Ford Taking Over As Thunderbolt Ross, We Know Which Marvel Movie He'll Appear In First
Following the confirmation of Harrison Ford taking over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt, we now know which Marvel movie the actor will debut in the role.
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves Returns as Constantine in New Fan Art for the DC Comics Sequel
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been trying to decide how to move forward with the DC Extended Universe, and they have outsourced producers like J.J. Abrams. Abrams has been developing several DC Comics projects from the Justice League Dark lineup of characters and even a Black Superman project that was written by Ta-Nehesi Coates. Since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger of the latter has been up in the air because the studio wants to focus on Henry Cavill's version of the character. They also decided to change their minds on creating a new Constantine and announced a sequel to the 2005 film starring Keanu Reeves. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows the actor returning to the character.
A.V. Club
Harrison Ford joins MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: New World Order
As if being in two beloved franchises isn’t enough for Harrison Ford, everyone’s favorite grumpy uncle of Hollywood is adding the biggest franchise of them all to his IMDB page. The Oscar nominee will be taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, per Deadline, starring alongside Anthony Mackie.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Shang-Chi’ star teaming with ‘Fast & Furious’ director for blockbuster streaming series
Simu Liu became an overnight superstar when he headlined the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down on his ascent to the very top of the Hollywood A-list, with Prime Video developing blockbuster streaming series Seven Wonders as his latest headline vehicle.
