Biden Administration Issues LNG Jones Act Waiver for Puerto Rico

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a second Jones Act waiver for Puerto Rico as the island continues to recover from Hurricane Fiona. The “temporary and targeted” waiver applies to LNG supplies transported from the U.S. mainland, according to the DHS announcement. This latest waiver follows a first Jones Act waiver issued in late September that allowed a BP-chartered tanker to deliver a cargo of diesel to Puerto Rico that had been loaded in Texas—a move that American maritime interests slammed as being illegal and unjustified.
Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
