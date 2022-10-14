A group of TCAD paramedics have another wonderful story to share when someone asks them about unique experiences on the job. On Friday, Oct. 14, TCAD received a call around 9 a.m. about a woman in labor in eastern Taney County. Paramedics were dispatched to the location and discovered the woman was showing signs of imminent delivery of the child, and they knew there was no way to make the 20 mile trip to Cox Medical Center Branson before the arrival of the baby.

