Klopp Explains “Probably Deserved” Red Card
Mohamed Salah not getting free kicks despite obvious fouls committed against him has been an ongoing theme for the Egyptian’s entire tenure at Liverpool. Many referees just do not award him blatant, obvious fouls, and that trend continued in LFC’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield today.
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
Manchester United vs. Newcastle - Lineups & Match thread: No setbacks allowed
If you look at the Premier League table you will not believe what you’re seeing. Don’t feel bad, though, because you’re not alone with that thought. It’s always going to be weird finding Manchester (the red one) sitting fifth and just one point shy of fourth-place Chelsea. And on top of everything, the Red Mancunians have two games in hand compared to Tottenham (3rd) and one to Manchester City and Arsenal’s nine (2nd and 1st in the table).
Tuesday October 18th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Whew! Richarlison tweets injury update, says he’ll return in two weeks
The last we saw of Richarlison, he was limping off the field in the second half of Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There were later reports that he was “inconsolable” about his injury as it potentially could’ve derailed his World Cup prospects; Richy is currently the top forward option for the Brazil national team.
Newcastle vs. Everton - Preview: Appetite for tasty Toffees
This is the type of game that will soon cease to exist in Newcastle’s schedule, so you better not take it for granted. Starting next season the Magpies will (most probably) be playing European football on Tuesday or Wednesday (or, in the worst case, Thursday) evenings. That’s correct, no more midweek Premier League games!
OFFICIAL: Newcastle United sign winger Amadou Diallo to bolster U21 squad
Newcastle United has made official the addition of Amadou Diallo to the Magpies Academy on a permanent deal. Diallo spent time with the U21 side of Newcastle earlier this season and will stay with the team for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, per the official press release. The 19-year-old...
Reading Women 0-1 Arsenal Women: Match Report
When you haven’t won your first four matches, three in the Women’s Super League (WSL), you don’t really want your next WSL match to be against a team that haven’t lost, haven’t conceded a goal and have the chance to go top of the league – especially if they score a few goals. The arrival of Arsenal was therefore not ideal… and Reading fans may have feared the worst.
N’Golo Kanté to miss four more months after hamstring surgery
I appreciate Chelsea’s newfound habit of officially announcing injuries, but unfortunately we’ve had to do so a few too many times of late. The latest is the announcement that N’Golo Kanté is “expected to be sidelined for four months” (4!) after underdoing a successful operation on his hamstring. The midfielder has been dealing with that injury since the second game of the season and looked to be close to returning the other week before suffering a setback. Following a consultation this weekend, it evidently had been decided that surgery would be the best course of action.
Manchester United 4-0 Brighton: Skinner’s side reach top of the table
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United kept their winning start to the WSL season going, as the Reds picked up a dominating 4-0 win over Brighton. Coming into the game at the back of a disappointing loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup on penalties, Skinner brought back regular starters to the side but Nikita Parris kept her place upfront.
Five Things From A Disjointed Defeat To West Brom
If ever there was a potential banana skin to slip on then this game would have been it. On paper at least, it had all the hallmarks of that potentiality. What transpired wasn’t too much of a surprise, all things considered, but alas, we can’t blame Swift for curling in a beautiful 25-yarder as he never got a single kick, let alone a free one. We only have ourselves to blame (with a side dish of the referee) for this defeat. What was left was a feeling that the wind that has generally been in our favour this season, has now been sucked out of our sails. Too early to panic? Maybe. But the downward spiralling might be difficult to stop in the short term.
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
Liverpool 1, Manchester City 0 - Match Recap: Klopp Wins Tactical Masterclass Over Oil-Soaked Fraudiola
Will Manchester City finally get a win in front on an Anfield crowd? I guess we’ll see. Liverpool come into the match already on the backfoot. Poor league form has left the Reds stranded in the lower half of the table, three points behind the team they beat 9-0.
Lampard highlights Everton progress, areas for improvement
Everton slipped to a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham yesterday with the hosts scoring twice in the second half to secure all three points. For the Toffees, this was a second straight lacklustre performance especially in the attacking half, taking only four shots and not hitting the target with a single one.
Osimhen scores again to put Napoli back on top of Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Victor Osimhen continued his comeback from injury with his second goal in as many matches to help free-scoring Napoli beat Bologna 3-2 and move back to the top of Serie A on Sunday. Napoli had to come from behind, and goals from Juan Jesus and Hirving...
Liverpool vs. West Ham: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
After a hugely important win that still sees them 14 points behind first-placed Arsenal, Liverpool will look to carry that momentum into tomorrow night’s Anfield clash with a West Ham that have finally begun picking up steam over the past few weeks. David Moyes — a sensible fella, we’ve...
Manchester City Lose At Anfield: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City suffer defeat at Anfield and are now no longer undefeated. Phil Foden looked to put City ahead early in the second half, only to see his strike ruled out for an Erling Haaland foul after referee Anthony Taylor went to the side monitor. A bit unfair considering the calls all throughout the game.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, October 18
A few weeks ago, during an international friendly against Tunisia, a banana was thrown in the direction of Richarlison after he had scored a goal. Fred, who plays for Manchester United, kicked the banana away as Richarlison celebrateed with his compatriots. In a tweet following the incident, Richarlison said (via...
Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, bidding to continue our recent rich run of form against Newcastle United. Having successfully seen off Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, it’s another quick turnaround for Erik ten Hag’s men who have an action-packed October to contend with.
Opposition Lowdown: Russell Martin’s Swansea City
Swansea finished in 15th place in the Championship last season, their lowest finish in the league since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18. They came fourth the previous season, but lost 2-0 to Brentford in the play-off final. The Swans have had a relatively strong start to their...
