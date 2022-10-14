ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Guillén 'not ruled out' for White Sox manager

No one is out yet for the White Sox manager position – including ex-manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén, according to MLB analyst Bruce Levine. "All I know from what I hear is he [Guillén] has not been ruled out," Levine said on 670 the Score. "Does that mean he's the next manager of the White Sox? No. I'm just saying they are considering anybody and everybody."
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: A man called ‘Bubbles’

The young catcher in the photo above is Eugene “Bubbles” Hargrave. We know this from the inscription on the full photo, which I’ve cropped above. Here it is:. Hargrave played in 41 games for the Cubs as a backup catcher in 1913, 1914 and 1915. We know this photo is from 1914 because that’s the only year of those three where the Cubs wore that particular style of cap.
