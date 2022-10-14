Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin is Taking Over the Crypto Space with its Plans for a Dynamic DeFi System, with plans to Win over TRON and Litecoin Users
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a term used to describe the emerging class of tokenized assets traded via decentralized blockchain-based applications. DeFi tokens represent a new paradigm for transacting and investing in assets. The main innovation behind DeFi tokens is that they can be traded peer-to-peer without any centralized intermediary involved — which means that the tokens themselves are not controlled by anyone other than their respective owners.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent
Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. Ethereum remained strong above the $1,265 support zone and started a decent increase. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Stellar (XLM) Buyers Must Check Out These Data Before Going Long
XLM is -10.1% over the past week. In crypto space, long trading involves buying an asset and making profit as its price increase. On the other hand, short trading happens when one sells a borrowed security and buys it back at a lower price, making income from the decreased value.
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Eyes $1 After Successful Breakout; Will Bulls Push For A Retest?
MATIC’s price shows strength as price bounced off from $0.76 with good volume with eyes set to reclaim $1. MATIC breaks out of a downtrend as the price resumes a bullish structure. The price of MATIC continues to trade above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily...
NEWSBTC
Understanding the Bitcoin Economics
How does Bitcoin work? Why does it have value? This article answers these questions and others related to Bitcoin economics. Although Bitcoin now has about 13 years, numerous questions, speculations, analyses, and arguments are ongoing. Of course, Bitcoin has now become a common household name. But apart from those who use it or are part of its more extensive network, not many ordinary people understand the economics of Bitcoin.
NEWSBTC
Why These Bitcoin Long-Term Metrics Show Possible Bear Market Turnaround
Bitcoin has been moving sideways for the better part of a week after rebounding from a monthly low at around $17,900. The number one cryptocurrency hinted at a potential breakout, but once again the bulls are losing momentum leaving BTC’s price stuck at its current levels. At the time...
NEWSBTC
TOP 5 Cryptos To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, QNT, LEO
In previous weeks, the crypto market looked like it was set to lose its key support with major altcoins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins at the brick of losing their support area holding price sell-offs. Despite the uncertainty, some altcoins have continued to look green at the face of any litmus test. Let us discuss on top 5 cryptos you should pay attention to this week.
NEWSBTC
What Happens If Bitcoin’s Price Crashes?
Several things could happen if the price of Bitcoin crashes. This short article explains some things that could occur should Bitcoin’s price crash. Crypto skeptics believe Bitcoin is a bubble and will crash soon. But Bitcoin believers take a different position. To them, Bitcoin is not a bubble, so the price cannot hit rock bottom. Without taking sides, this article focuses on what would be the effect of Bitcoin’s crash.
NEWSBTC
Latest Findings Show A Reduction In Sell Off, Is A Bitcoin Rally Ahead?
Bitcoin and the broader crypto market surprisingly performed over the past week. At the beginning of the week, the market saw more movements to the south in most crypto asset prices. A few hours following the release of the US CPI data for September saw the entrance of the bears into the market.
NEWSBTC
Maker DAO Trends Higher As 50 EMA Holds As Support, Can The Price Breach $1,200?
MKR’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1,200. MKR bounced from a low of $600 as the price rallied to a high of $1,000, preparing for a rally as the price eyes $1,200 key resistance. The price...
NEWSBTC
Fantom Bear Market Struggle Continues; Will Price Break The Downtrend Jinx?
FTM’s price struggles as a downtrend price movement continue. FTM failed to breakout from its range channel as the price was rejected into a downtrend price formation with more sell volume. The price of FTM shows bearish signs as the price trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
NEWSBTC
Is Bitcoin Ethical?
The issue of ethics of Bitcoin has gained growing interest with different viewpoints emerging. This article argues that Bitcoin is ethical. With the growing number of cryptocurrencies, the question of ethics regarding their use continues to gain momentum. Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, has been a significant focus. This article explains why Bitcoin is ethical. Before addressing the ethics of Bitcoin, have you heard about the Quantum AI trading bot? Go to Quantum AI to learn more about it.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum In Tight Range – Will Selling Pressure Push ETH Below $1,250?
Ethereum, the undisputed ruler of the altcoin market, is now stuck in a bear market as the token struggles to break the $1,300 resistance level. However, the current market price is $1,302.87, only 0.22 percent more than the key psychological buy point. Despite how good this sounds, the way the...
NEWSBTC
Quant (QNT) Skyrockets Through $200 – Here Is Why
While the broader crypto market continues to linger in bear territory, one cryptocurrency continues its steep climb undeterred and now occupies rank #27 in the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Quant (QNT) was trading at half its price exactly one month ago. Today, QNT broke through the $200 mark for...
NEWSBTC
Elrond (EGLD) Price May Break Past $56 Hurdle – Here’s How
Elrond, together with Polygon and Uniswap, were the three altcoins mentioned in a recent news report by CNBC to watch out for this month as they managed to tally significant gains despite the continued grip of bears in the crypto market. Elrond is currently in a bullish pattern, ready to...
NEWSBTC
Polygon’s MATIC Price Prediction: Why Bulls Aim $1 or Higher
MATIC price started a steady increase from the $0.720 support zone. Polygon buyers might now aim a push towards the key $1.00 resistance. MATIC price is gaining pace above the $0.80 level against the US dollar. The price is trading well above $0.800 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Shows Bullish Signs, Will Price Breach $1.5?
TWT’s price shows strength as the price breaks out of a downtrend with good volume with eyes set on $1.5. TWT bounced from a low of $0.88 as the price rallied to a high of $1, preparing for a rally as the price showed bullish signs. The price of...
NEWSBTC
What Zombiechain? Cardano Tops Blockchains In Active Developer Counts
Cardano has often come under fire from those in the crypto space who have often mocked the apparent ‘lack of growth’ of the network. This has been especially more prominent when it comes to the decentralized finance (DeFi) part of the blockchain, as it continues to remain well behind its counterparts in the sector. However, the talks of Cardano being a ‘dead’ blockchain could not be further from the truth given how much development is being carried out.
NEWSBTC
TRON Makes Record For Period Spent In Deflationary State – Good For TRX?
TRON (TRX), a lesser known cryptocurrency when compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Dogecoin, made a loud noise in April 2021 when Tron Foundation announced the asset successfully leaped into the deflation era. In doing so, TRON managed to be the first ever deflationary virtual currency in the world, reducing...
