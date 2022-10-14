Read full article on original website
You Can Now Purchase Lottery Tickets On Your Phone In Idaho
If having to make an extra pit stop kept you from purchasing lottery tickets like the Powerball and Mega Millions? Well, things just got a lot easier. The app Jackpocket is offering a safe and easy way to purchase lottery tickets in the state of Idaho. According to PR Newswire...
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at central Pa. Sheetz
One very lucky person who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at an Adams County Sheetz is $1 million richer. The winning “Cash King” ticket was sold at the Littlestown store at 35 East King Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday. “Cash King” is a $20 game with prizes of up to $1 million.
Thousands of special session rebates are on the way to Idahoans - how to track yours
IDAHO - As of Friday morning, Governor Little accounted that over 452,000 special session rebates have been sent to Idaho taxpayers. According to the Governor, "that's over $212 MILLION back in the pockets of Idahoans to help combat historic inflation." He continued his press release by stating "With no solutions...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout; a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds.
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Idaho now open for Bitcoin business
ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Utilities Commission has made a decision in the clash between the crypto company GeoBitmine and Idaho Power, which could impact crypto start-ups throughout the state. GeoBitmine had plans to convert the old Simplot plant in Aberdeen into a greenhouse, which would then be heated...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
When Should We Expect The First 2022 Winter Snowfall In Southern Idaho?
Whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or not, winter is coming. Exactly when winter will arrive in Idaho is up for debate since it could be the calendar date or some might consider it the day we get our first real snowfall. When Does Winter Begin In Idaho.
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating
When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides
When it comes to "fall festivities" in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?. We're lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley-- yet, one of the "oldest" and most authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here's a look:
Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger
According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
Emmett Hosts Country Music Event Benefitting Idaho Police Groups
Idaho is a safe, special place that honors the service of its law enforcement community. Police officers appreciate how folks in every Idaho community take time to thank them for their work or buy them a meal. A group in Emmett is holding a special one-of-a-kind event Friday night benefitting Idaho law enforcement groups.
COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk
Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19. Listed in the green, low-risk category last week,...
