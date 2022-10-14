ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho8.com

Idaho now open for Bitcoin business

ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Utilities Commission has made a decision in the clash between the crypto company GeoBitmine and Idaho Power, which could impact crypto start-ups throughout the state. GeoBitmine had plans to convert the old Simplot plant in Aberdeen into a greenhouse, which would then be heated...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger

According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy