NHL
Strike It Wild
WELCH, Minn. -- It's been three years since Minnesota Wild players took to the lanes of Treasure Island Resort and Casino with fans. Sunday afternoon marked the return of the Minnesota Wild Foundation's premiere event, with tickets selling out in a mere five days. "I think we raised $30,000 in...
mprnews.org
New poll shows that Walz has a slight lead over Jensen in tight Minnesota governor race
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen are poised to debate Tuesday night on television stations in Mankato, Rochester, Duluth and Fargo. It’s the only televised debate in the Minnesota gubernatorial race this year. Ahead of the debate, a new poll from MinnPost and Embold Research shows Walz...
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty) (nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-nine; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two) Estimated jackpot: $27,080,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. NORTH5. 03-10-11-12-20 (three, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty) Estimated jackpot: $31,000. Pick 3. 0-0-7 (zero, zero, seven) Powerball. 19-30-36-46-60,...
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
Meet Minnesota’s ‘Chonkers from the Northwoods’ (VIDEO)
I just recently learned that up in Alaska they do this competition that is now called Fat Bear Week. The winner of 2022 Fat Bear Week was recently announced, and we'll get to that in a second, but in response, Voyageurs Wolf Project of Minnesota tweeted a video of our very own fat bears in Minnesota.
Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota business is destroyed in fire
(St. Joseph, MN)--A central Minnesota business has been destroyed by fire. The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph was reportedly destroyed in the blaze over the weekend. Officials say they were called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene they reportedly found...
The Weather Channel predicts warm start, cold finish to winter in Minnesota
If The Weather Channel is right about its long range winter outlook, it's going to get colder and colder in each as winter goes on in Minnesota. For the general December-February period, The Weather Channel outlook calls for slightly below normal temperatures throughout Minnesota, with the Arrowhead of Minnesota standing the best chance for below normal readings.
Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph
The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
voiceofalexandria.com
Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points. Also receiving votes: White Bear Lake 6, Minnetonka 1. CLASS 5A. 1. Mankato West (8) 7-0 97. 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 7-0 92. 3. Elk River 7-0 81. 4....
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
mprnews.org
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
myalbertlea.com
Minnesota Ag News – Crop Progress & Condition
23 April 2021, Hessen, Groß-Zimmern: Farmer Andreas Fritsch (24), co-manager of "Petra Fritsch Landwirtschaft", holds soybean seed in his hands. The farm cultivates GMO-free soy. (to dpa: "Soy cultivation in Hesse strongly increased - battery for the soils") Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
voiceofalexandria.com
100 accidents reported Friday across the state due to snow and sleet
(Undated)--The Minnesota State Patrol says there were nearly 100 accidents Friday morning due to snow and sleet. Officials say the majority of the crashes took place in St. Louis and Pine County with the snow and sleet that fell. The Minnesota State Patrol also says there were accidents in southern...
