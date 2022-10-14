ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Strike It Wild

WELCH, Minn. -- It's been three years since Minnesota Wild players took to the lanes of Treasure Island Resort and Casino with fans. Sunday afternoon marked the return of the Minnesota Wild Foundation's premiere event, with tickets selling out in a mere five days. "I think we raised $30,000 in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty) (nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-nine; Star Ball: seven; ASB: two) Estimated jackpot: $27,080,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. NORTH5. 03-10-11-12-20 (three, ten, eleven, twelve, twenty) Estimated jackpot: $31,000. Pick 3. 0-0-7 (zero, zero, seven) Powerball. 19-30-36-46-60,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]

When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota business is destroyed in fire

(St. Joseph, MN)--A central Minnesota business has been destroyed by fire. The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph was reportedly destroyed in the blaze over the weekend. Officials say they were called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. When firefighters arrived on the scene they reportedly found...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
WJON

Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph

The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Weekly state high school football rankings

Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points. Also receiving votes: White Bear Lake 6, Minnetonka 1. CLASS 5A. 1. Mankato West (8) 7-0 97. 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 7-0 92. 3. Elk River 7-0 81. 4....
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota

That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
MINNESOTA STATE
myalbertlea.com

Minnesota Ag News – Crop Progress & Condition

23 April 2021, Hessen, Groß-Zimmern: Farmer Andreas Fritsch (24), co-manager of "Petra Fritsch Landwirtschaft", holds soybean seed in his hands. The farm cultivates GMO-free soy. (to dpa: "Soy cultivation in Hesse strongly increased - battery for the soils") Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa (Photo by Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

100 accidents reported Friday across the state due to snow and sleet

(Undated)--The Minnesota State Patrol says there were nearly 100 accidents Friday morning due to snow and sleet. Officials say the majority of the crashes took place in St. Louis and Pine County with the snow and sleet that fell. The Minnesota State Patrol also says there were accidents in southern...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy