Popculture
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
AOL Corp
King Charles III Debuts Subtle Tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A sentimental king! King Charles III is keeping his family close by during his new reign with a collection of photos in his office — including one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Charles, 73 met with the U.K. Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Thursday, October 13,...
King Charles Displays Photo Of Son Harry & Meghan Markle Prominently On Desk During Palace Meeting
King Charles III, 73, had a meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Oct. 12, and many people online couldn’t help but notice the photo of Prince Harry, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 41, on his desk. In the video, which was shared on Twitter via ITV News, the newly ascended monarch greeted Liz with a handshake and had multiple family photos on display. The photo of his son and Meghan was of a key moment in their life – their 2018 wedding.
purewow.com
King Charles’s Coronation Date Holds a Special Meaning for Camilla, Queen Consort
The date has officially been set: King Charles III will be coronated on May 6, 2023. And while it will likely be a day the British royal family never forgets, that date already holds special meaning for the new monarch's wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. As noted by Hello! magazine, the...
Drew Scott Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind the Cradle in Son Parker James’ Nursery
Property Brothers star Drew Scott added sentimental personal touches to his son Parker’s nursery. The HGTV star and his wife, Linda Phan, revealed that one of the pieces of furniture in the room once belonged to the new dad and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott. In a video shared...
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Sally Phillips says Hugh Grant won’t speak to her anymore after she got ‘very drunk’ on Bridget Jones set
Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant doesn’t speak to her anymore after she got “very drunk” during the filming of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.The 52-year-old appeared in all three of the romantic comedy films alongside Grant and Renée Zellweger. She plays Bridget’s friend Shazza.During the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the cast visited Thailand to shoot scenes for Bridget’s work trip.In the plot, Phillips’ character falls in love with a man on the plane, who turns out to be a drug smuggler who causes Bridget to end up in a...
Prince Harry Conducted ‘Loyalty Tests’ on Palace Staff: His Paranoia Got ‘Significantly Worse’ After Meghan Markle Arrived, Author Claims
Prince Harry would conduct 'loyalty tests' on palace staff, according to author Valentine Low. While this behavior was 'brewing for a long time,' Low said Harry's paranoia became worse when he started dating Meghan Markle.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Said Their Son Crew Taught Them a Powerful Life Lesson
Chip and Joanna Gaines shared how their youngest son Crew really helped them slow down and pause to enjoy moments 'full of wonder.'
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
netflixjunkie.com
Despite Tiff With Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Shared a Sweet Moment With Princess Charlotte During Queen’s State Funeral
The differences between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not unknown to the world. The two royal women have had several disagreements from the very beginning. In one of her interviews, Meghan even accused the Princess of Wales of making her cry just before her wedding. The rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges was quite evident during the Queen’s funeral and service.
tatler.com
Balmoral closed as King Charles III shows gratitude to staff
King Charles III made a return to Balmoral on Sunday so that he could thank the soldiers who guarded the late Queen, and who helped give her a moving send off. He was driven to Balmoral in his electric Audi straight after a service at nearby Crathie Kirk on Sunday. In a post shared on the estate official Instagram account this week, the castle announced it would temporarily be closed for the King’s visit, saying ‘Balmoral Estate will be closed to the public on Sunday 16 October. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.’ A courtier told The Mail, ‘The King wanted to say thank you in person. He is very grateful for the effort everyone put in before and after Her Majesty’s death.’
purewow.com
Royal Family Releases Brand-New Portrait of Queen Consort Camilla and It Includes a Not-So-Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated the memory of Queen Elizabeth by posing with a bunch of Paddington Bears, which were left outside of the late monarch’s residence. And some of the beloved teddy bears have already found a home at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait...
digitalspy.com
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
Harry & Meghan’s Netflix series ‘contradicts what Duke wrote in tell-all memoir leaving filmmakers baffled’, source says
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series contradicts what the Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir, a source has claimed. Filmmakers were allegedly left baffled when the docu-series - which will debut in early December - was at odds with claims made in Prince Harry's explosive memoir. The couple...
Popculture
'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Commentator Slams ‘Sad’ Meghan Markle for Airing Royal Family Dirty Laundry
TV commentator Kerri-Anne Kennerley is taking aim at the way Meghan Markle has aired the royal family's dirty laundry in public, warning, 'you shouldn't go blabbing.'
King Charles to put charity workers at the centre of his scaled-back Coronation: ‘Homage’ role of ermine-robed peers faces axe...
King Charles III is expected to put charity workers before members of the aristocracy in his Coronation service at Westminster Abbey, The Mail on Sunday understands. A lengthy section of the ceremony when hereditary peers in ermine line up to pay their respects to the new monarch, known as the ‘homage’, is likely to be overhauled, possibly even scrapped, to give greater prominence to charity representatives.
