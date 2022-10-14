ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
AOL Corp

King Charles III Debuts Subtle Tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A sentimental king! King Charles III is keeping his family close by during his new reign with a collection of photos in his office — including one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Charles, 73 met with the U.K. Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Thursday, October 13,...
HollywoodLife

King Charles Displays Photo Of Son Harry & Meghan Markle Prominently On Desk During Palace Meeting

King Charles III, 73, had a meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Oct. 12, and many people online couldn’t help but notice the photo of Prince Harry, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 41, on his desk. In the video, which was shared on Twitter via ITV News, the newly ascended monarch greeted Liz with a handshake and had multiple family photos on display. The photo of his son and Meghan was of a key moment in their life – their 2018 wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Sally Phillips says Hugh Grant won’t speak to her anymore after she got ‘very drunk’ on Bridget Jones set

Sally Phillips has claimed that Hugh Grant doesn’t speak to her anymore after she got “very drunk” during the filming of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.The 52-year-old appeared in all three of the romantic comedy films alongside Grant and Renée Zellweger. She plays Bridget’s friend Shazza.During the filming of the second movie, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, the cast visited Thailand to shoot scenes for Bridget’s work trip.In the plot, Phillips’ character falls in love with a man on the plane, who turns out to be a drug smuggler who causes Bridget to end up in a...
netflixjunkie.com

Despite Tiff With Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Shared a Sweet Moment With Princess Charlotte During Queen’s State Funeral

The differences between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not unknown to the world. The two royal women have had several disagreements from the very beginning. In one of her interviews, Meghan even accused the Princess of Wales of making her cry just before her wedding. The rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges was quite evident during the Queen’s funeral and service.
tatler.com

Balmoral closed as King Charles III shows gratitude to staff

King Charles III made a return to Balmoral on Sunday so that he could thank the soldiers who guarded the late Queen, and who helped give her a moving send off. He was driven to Balmoral in his electric Audi straight after a service at nearby Crathie Kirk on Sunday. In a post shared on the estate official Instagram account this week, the castle announced it would temporarily be closed for the King’s visit, saying ‘Balmoral Estate will be closed to the public on Sunday 16 October. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.’ A courtier told The Mail, ‘The King wanted to say thank you in person. He is very grateful for the effort everyone put in before and after Her Majesty’s death.’
digitalspy.com

Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7

Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Daily Mail

King Charles to put charity workers at the centre of his scaled-back Coronation: ‘Homage’ role of ermine-robed peers faces axe...

King Charles III is expected to put charity workers before members of the aristocracy in his Coronation service at Westminster Abbey, The Mail on Sunday understands. A lengthy section of the ceremony when hereditary peers in ermine line up to pay their respects to the new monarch, known as the ‘homage’, is likely to be overhauled, possibly even scrapped, to give greater prominence to charity representatives.

