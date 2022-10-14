ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great News For the Buffalo Bills on Friday Before Chiefs Game

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge this Sunday, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Both the Bills and Chiefs are 4-1, which is good for a tie atop the AFC standings. Whoever wins on Sunday will have the inside track on the number one seed in the AFC when the season concludes, with Buffalo having a 68 percent chance to win the AFC with a victory.
Chiefs Vs Bills: Final Headlines, X Factors

The time for talking is almost done before Sunday’s kickoff. The Kansas City Chiefs are set for a playoff rematch from last year’s postseason, as the Buffalo Bills come to town. Entering this game, both teams sit at 4-1 and atop their respective division. A potential head-to-head tiebreaker could be determined in this game, if Kansas City and Buffalo remain as favorites for the AFC’s number one seed.
Bills 'Hurdle' Chiefs: Josh Allen 3 TDs & Buffalo D Tops Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to secure the 24-20 Bills victory in Week 6. Here are some of the biggest takeaways:. Bills quarterback Josh Allen displays duel-threat ability in Buffalo victory. The Chiefs secondary got sliced and diced by Allen on Sunday,...
