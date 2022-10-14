Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland's World Series Drought Continues, Yankees Knock Out Guardians In A.L.D.S. Game 5, 5-1
Cleveland hasn't won the World Series since 1948 and they made this October really special, but unfortunately they fell one game short of an A.L.C.S. appearance in Houston.
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder (L) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (R) on the field during warm ups prior to their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Comments / 0