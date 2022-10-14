Liquor license bills move forward

CHEYENNE – Both liquor license bills considered Thursday by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee advanced to the next stage of the approval process.

Committee members were responsible in the interim session for re-evaluating the process to set fees at a fair market value for retail liquor licenses within municipalities, along with other issues regarding liquor license formulas and requirements. Lawmakers finalized three bills that will be sponsored for the 2023 general session, including one passed in August that would incrementally loosen bar-and-grill liquor license formulas.