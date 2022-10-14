ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DualSense Edge: Price, release date & where to buy

Sony has officially unveiled the Dualsense Edge, a “Pro” version of its PS5 controller. The Dualsense Edge retails for $199.99 and launches in January 2023. Sony’s excellent DualSense controller is getting a ‘pro’ version, with the DualSense Edge. A clear shot across the bow towards Microsoft, the Edge takes inspiration from the Elite line of Xbox controllers.
Best Black Friday monitor deals 2022: What to expect

Looking for the best Black Friday Monitor deals in 2022? This year’s sales will be an excellent opportunity to pick a new panel up. Nearly every store will have gaming monitors on sale this November. The monitor scene is rife with deals all year round. Amazon, Best Buy, and...
New Xbox Game Pass November 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

With November only a few weeks away, new titles are coming over to join the Xbox Game pass November 2022 lineup. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November. Microsoft’s subscription service provides a perfect way for gamers to play and test games they may not have purchased on their own. The service is excellent for people who want to get out of their gaming comfort zone.
The Witcher 3 PS5 & Xbox Series X|S release date leaked by UK retailer

A UK retailer has leaked the release date of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades. Developer CD Projekt Red initially planned to launch The Witcher 3’s next-gen update in 2021, with Saber Interactive helming the project. Earlier this year, however, CDPR announced...

